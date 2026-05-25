Retailers operating hours on Memorial Day

ffects on Memorial Day retail hours and offerings, and what to expect from different stores and services. Retailers generally follow proscribed operating hours on the holiday, but some adjustments are made to observe the day. This includes the operations time of pharmacies. The atmosphere is a mix of remembrance and shopping, with sales and deals readily available for the summer season.

In the United States, the activities on Memorial Day bring a mix of store openings, closures, and reduced hours. Most major retailers remain open for last-minute shopping and holiday sales, except for Costco, which is completely closed nationwide.

On the other hand, restaurants, banks, museums, and pharmacies operate on public holidays. The observance dates back to 1868 and now marks the last Monday in May, combining remembrance traditions with the unofficial start of the summer season. Strong consumer demand is felt across the country, with most retailers operating regular hours on Memorial Day





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