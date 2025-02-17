Retail Sales Drop, Musk's OpenAI Bid Rejected, and Tech Stocks Falter

U.S. retail sales declined more than anticipated in January, potentially impacting GDP growth. OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's $97.4 billion acquisition offer, stating it is not for sale. Tech stocks face uncertainty as they approach two-month lows.

January saw a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending, leading to a larger-than-expected decline in retail sales. This unexpected dip could potentially impact the gross domestic product ( GDP ) as consumer spending constitutes a significant portion of the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, in the tech sector, Broadcom and TSM C are reportedly exploring separate acquisitions of Intel 's assets. Broadcom is interested in Intel 's chip design and marketing business, while TSM C is eyeing Intel 's chip plants.

These talks are still in their preliminary stages.Adding to the economic uncertainties, Elon Musk's bid to acquire OpenAI for $97.4 billion was rejected by the artificial intelligence startup. OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor firmly stated that the company is not for sale, emphasizing that even substantial financial offers cannot always sway its mission. The decline in retail sales for January, missing the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% decrease and falling short of December's upwardly revised 0.7% gain, raises concerns about potential economic slowdown in the first quarter. As consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, this drop in sales signals a potential weakening in growth. Additionally, tech stocks are experiencing a downturn, approaching levels not seen in nearly two months, as analysts like BTIG Chief Market Technician Jonathan Krinsky caution about potential trouble ahead





