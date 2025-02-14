Retail Landscape in Flux: Major Retailers Close Stores Amidst Changing Consumer Habits

This article explores the recent wave of store closures among major retailers, highlighting the impact of economic challenges, evolving consumer preferences, and the rise of e-commerce.

Several major retailers have shuttered stores throughout 2025, reflecting a broader transformation in the retail landscape and evolving consumer spending habits. Notable closures include Joann , a craft and fabric chain grappling with years of financial strain, which announced plans to close approximately 500 of its 850 nationwide stores as part of its ongoing bankruptcy restructuring.

This move follows two consecutive Chapter 11 filings, in March 2024 and January 2025, aimed at facilitating a sale process and reducing costs.Another significant closure involves Liberated Brands, the parent company of iconic surf and skate brands Volcom, Billabong, and Quicksilver. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week in Delaware, citing sustained high interest rates, inflation, and a shift in consumer preferences towards 'fast fashion' and e-commerce. While over 100 retail locations will close, licenses for the brands have been transferred to new operators, ensuring the continued availability of their clothing products through other established retailers.JCPenney, facing both internal challenges and an uncertain economic climate, announced plans to close several stores by mid-year, citing expiring lease agreements, market changes, and other factors. The company declined to disclose the specific list of closures. Macy's, seeking to revitalize its struggling business, is closing 66 stores this year and plans to shutter approximately 150 'underproductive stores' through 2026. Kohl's, aiming to optimize its store footprint, announced plans to close 27 'underperforming' stores by April 2025. Even Walmart, the retail behemoth, has closed six stores in 2024, attributing the closures to not meeting financial performance expectations





