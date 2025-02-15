Retail Apocalypse Continues: Joann, JCPenny Join Wave of Store Closures

The new year is bringing more pain for brick-and-mortar retailers as Joann and JCPenny announce store closures. This follows a trend of declining physical retail sales and increasing online shopping, leading to concerns about the future of traditional stores.

The new year for brick-and-mortar retailers is starting much like 2024 ended, with a number of established brands planning to close dozens of stores as consumer habits continue to evolve. Leading this wave of closures is fabrics and crafts retailer Joann , which announced this week that it will be shutting down approximately 500 locations across 49 states as part of a second Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

'This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,' the company stated. 'A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann.' The move comes as the company seeks to address mounting debt, declining revenues, and what it describes as an 'uncertain consumer environment.' Joann filed for bankruptcy protection last month, this time aiming to find a buyer for all of its assets. 'The last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our current financial position and constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step,' the company said in a statement accompanying its latest filing. Meanwhile, JCPenny separately announced this week that it's closing a small number of stores, with an initial batch of eight slated to close by mid-year, depending on 'expiring lease agreements' and 'market changes.' 'While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we expect a handful of JCPenney stores to close by mid-year,' the company stated. JCPenny emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 and last month announced a merger with the company that operates other retail brands, including Aéropostale and Brooks Brothers. The company's adjusted earnings plummeted nearly 64% to $66 million in the first nine months of its current fiscal year. These results reflect an overall physical retail environment that continues to deteriorate.According to Coresight Research, as many as 15,000 retail locations could close this year, nearly doubling the count for 2024, which were already the highest since 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Inflation and a growing preference among consumers to shop online to find the cheapest deals took a toll on brick-and-mortar retailers in 2024,' said Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig in a release last month. 'Last year we saw the highest number of closures since the pandemic. Retailers that were unable to adapt supply chains and implement technology to cut costs were significantly impacted, and we continue to see a trend of consumers opting for the path of least resistance.' She added that customers are running out of patience for stores that are 'constantly disorganized, out of stock, and that deliver poor customer service.' 'We have seen Shein and Temu capture market share as consumers choose to shop online to save time, money, and avoid frustration,' she said. In the first weeks of 2025, Coresight was already tracking approximately 30% fewer openings and more than triple the number of closures compared to the same period in 2024. Other closures announced in late 2024, or planned for 2025, include Party City, Big Lots, Kohl’s, and Macy’s





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RETAIL CLOSURES JOANN JCPENNY BANKRUPTCY CONSUMER TRENDS ONLINE SHOPPING PHYSICAL RETAIL ECONOMIC IMPACT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Retail Apocalypse: Joann, JCPenny Lead Wave of Store ClosuresA number of major brick-and-mortar retailers are planning to close hundreds of stores in 2025, citing shifting consumer habits, inflation, and online competition. Joann Fabrics and Crafts is shuttering 500 locations, while JCPenny is closing eight stores, with more potential closures later in the year. Other brands like Party City, Big Lots, Kohl's, and Macy's have also announced closures or are planning to shrink their footprints.

Read more »

Joann to shutter several stores in North Texas amid bankruptcy, retail challengesJoann is closing nearly 10 stores in the region in an effort to shore up its finances.

Read more »

Retail Apocalypse Looms: Store Closures Expected to Surpass Pandemic LevelsA wave of store closures is predicted to engulf the retail landscape in 2023, exceeding the numbers witnessed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts attribute this trend to a confluence of factors, including escalating competition from online giants, shifting consumer preferences, and a challenging economic climate. This article delves into the reasons behind the anticipated surge in store closures, exploring the impact on various retail sectors and potential implications for the future of shopping.

Read more »

Retail Apocalypse Looms: Will Brick-and-Mortar Stores Survive?The retail industry faces a bleak future as online shopping continues to dominate. A new report reveals a staggering number of store closures in 2024 and predicts an even worse situation for 2025. Experts discuss the challenges facing traditional retailers and the strategies they need to adopt to survive in a rapidly evolving market.

Read more »

The Retail Apocalypse: Reshaping the Landscape of ShoppingThis article examines the current trends in the retail industry, exploring the factors driving store closures and the evolving expectations of consumers. It analyzes the perspectives of both those predicting a retail apocalypse and those who believe the industry is simply undergoing a transformation.

Read more »

US Retail Apocalypse: 15,000 Stores Expected to Shutter in 2025The US retail industry is facing a crisis, with a record number of store closures predicted for 2025.

Read more »