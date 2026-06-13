Resurgent Trent Grisham exits early in Yankees injury worry

Trent Grisham extended a red-hot run Friday night, but it came at a cost.

TORONTO – Trent Grisham extended a red-hot run Friday night, but it came at a cost. After roping a two-run single in the sixth inning, Grisham took second base on the throw home but got hurt sliding into the bag.

He came up hobbling and almost immediately began walking back towards the Yankees dugout, soon to be replaced by pinch-runner Max Schuemann. It was not immediately clear what the injury was, though Grisham missed a game and a half earlier this season with left knee discomfort, with imaging showing only inflammation at the time. Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning.

Grisham’s single brought the Yankees within 7-5 of the Blue Jays, but the rally was tempered by concern for their center fielder, who has been one of their most productive hitters over the past month. The Yankees already have fellow outfielders Aaron Judge and Jasson Domínguez on the injured list, though Domínguez was expected to be ready after this series, if not sooner. He was playing a fifth rehab game on Friday night at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Over his last 18 games before Friday, Grisham was batting .377 with a 1.014 OPS, having reached base multiple times in 12 of those games. Across his last 34 games, he was batting .285 with a .832 OPS.





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