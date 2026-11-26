An educator argues that service, not résumé-building, helps teenagers develop empathy, purpose and leadership skills for life too.

We are raising a generation of high achievers, not leaders. By the age of 15, many American teenagers are expected to know their future path and fill their résumés with sports, clubs, and leadership titles.admissions and the job market are more competitive than ever.

Yet a list of personal accolades does little to prepare a young person to lead. Mostly, all it teaches them is to prioritize personal achievement over responsibility for others.say they feel a great deal or a fair amount of pressure to get good grades, and a third feel pressure to be involved in extracurricular activities, according to a, found that greater academic pressure at age 15 was associated with higher levels of depressive symptoms into early adulthood, as well as increased odds of self-harm.

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Over time, we have taught young people to equate achievement with identity. When so much of a teenager’s time andgoes toward building a record of personal success, there is little room left for experiences that teach them to serve others.feel they are not needed by others, and 31 percent feel they do not make a positive difference in others’ lives. The problem isn’t that this generation does not care.