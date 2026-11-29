Restoring San Francisco Bay tidal marsh could help combat king tide flooding, experts say
Watching recent high tides swamp roads and neighborhoods around the Bay Area is a reminder of the ongoing challenge of sea level rise. Around the bay, engineers are working on a defense. But instead of building bigger and bigger levees, one strategy focuses on restoring the bay's natural defenses.
Watching recent high tides swamp roads and neighborhoods around the Bay Area is a reminder of the ongoing challenge of sea level rise. Around the bay, engineers are working on a defense.
But instead of building bigger and bigger levees, one strategy focuses on restoring the bay's natural defenses. Recent floods that swept parts of the Bay Area during king tides may be a call to action, putting the threat of storm surges, sea level rise and rising ocean temperatures squarely on the public's radar.
"They realize that what we thought was a preview of coming attractions is actually what's happening now," says David Lewis, executive director of the nonprofit Save the Bay. The group has been at the forefront of pushing nature-based solutions to combat sea level rise, including a decades-long fight to restore miles of tidal marsh around San Francisco Bay. It's a natural buffer that can offer at least a partial defense against rising tides.
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