Restoring Faith in Justice: A Path Forward for the DOJ

Incoming Attorney General Ashley Moody inherits a Justice Department grappling with a crisis of public trust. This article outlines key reforms she can implement to address politicization, overreach, and foster transparency, ultimately restoring faith in the institution.

The Justice Department (DOJ) is facing a crisis of public trust , eroded by accusations of politicization and overreach during the Trump administration. Incoming Attorney General Ashley Moody has the opportunity to repair this damage and restore faith in the institution. She can achieve this by implementing a series of critical reforms, prioritizing evidence-based decision-making, and fostering transparency and accountability.

Many legal analysts believe the DOJ's antitrust division was just as politically charged as the larger department, alleging it worked to challenge long-standing legal norms to favor a left-leaning free market economy. Moody should direct the division to refocus on its core mission: addressing demonstrable harm to consumers. This means recalibrating enforcement priorities to target monopolistic practices that directly harm the marketplace instead of pursuing cases with tenuous economic justifications or political undercurrents. Enhancing transparency is crucial, with the DOJ publishing detailed guidelines explaining the rationale for antitrust actions. This would help businesses understand compliance expectations and reduce perceptions of arbitrary or politically motivated enforcement.To rebuild public trust, Moody must also address internal issues. Strengthening whistleblower protections, ensuring employees reporting ethical violations are shielded from retaliation, is crucial. This would foster a culture of integrity and help identify problems before they escalate. Regularly communicating with the public through press conferences or reports detailing progress in addressing past concerns and implementing reforms is essential. Finally, Moody should modernize DOJ operations to ensure efficiency and fairness. Leveraging advanced data analytics to identify patterns of misconduct or systemic bias within the department and advocating for legislative updates to clarify the DOJ's authority, particularly in antitrust enforcement, are essential steps. By taking these actions, Moody can turn the page on a fraught chapter in the DOJ's history and lay the foundation for a future of integrity and accountability.





