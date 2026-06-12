Restore's Rise to Prominence in the Makerfield By-Election

The Makerfield by-election has taken an unexpected turn with the rise of the hard-Right party Restore, led by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe. Polls suggest that the outcome of the election will be determined by the popularity of Restore, with the party's candidate, Rebecca Shepherd, commanding the support of 13 per cent of likely voters. The party's policy platform includes measures such as banning the burka, restricting halal and kosher slaughter, and repatriating illegal migrants. Lowe's use of social media has been instrumental in cultivating his enormous following, with some even affectionately referring to him as 'Grandpa Simpson'.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Makerfield by-election, Nigel Farage 's Reform Party was expected to face off against Labour in a showdown that would determine the fate of Britain's next Prime Minister.

However, a recent surge in popularity of the hard-Right party Restore, led by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, has thrown a wrench into the works. Polls suggest that if turnout is high, Labour's Andy Burnham is likely to win comfortably, but if it's lower, the race could be much tighter, with the margin between Burnham and Restore's Rebecca Shepherd potentially being just a couple of percentage points.

This unexpected twist has left many wondering how and why Restore has managed to gain such traction. The answer lies in an extraordinary tale of middle-aged male egos, a poisonous feud between Restore and Reform, and an effective use of social media. Lowe, who has a combined 1.8 million followers across Facebook and Instagram, has cultivated a large following by creating content that appeals to varying algorithms on each platform.

On Facebook and Instagram, he posts picturesque shots of his Gloucestershire farm, interspersed with political messages and video clips of him laying into civil servants. On X, he is far feistier and more combative, while his TikTok account is even more shouty. His content has helped Restore acquire a reported 120,000 members, with much of it revolving around highly divisive issues such as immigration, crime, and reinstating the death penalty.

The party's policy platform includes measures such as banning the burka, restricting halal and kosher slaughter, and repatriating illegal migrants. An internal Labour poll leaked yesterday shows Farage's candidate, Robert Kenyon, on 24 per cent, while Restore's Rebecca Shepherd commands the support of 13 per cent of likely voters, more than double the number a few weeks back.

If Restore were not to exist, Reform might very well hoover up that 13 per cent, placing it on the path to victory. So how has Lowe managed to do to Farage what Farage once did to the Tories: eating his lunch? The answer lies in his ability to use social media effectively, creating content that appeals to different algorithms and platforms.

His team, led by a former UKIP staffer, has been instrumental in cultivating his enormous following, with some even affectionately referring to him as 'Grandpa Simpson'. The effect of this spat is now laid bare in polls, which suggest that the most important by-election in Britain's modern history will end one of two ways.

If turnout is high, Burnham is likely to win comfortably, but if it's lower, the race could be much tighter, with the margin between Burnham and Shepherd potentially being just a couple of percentage points. Regardless of the outcome, Britain will be saddled with its most Left-wing Prime Minister in history. Yet, it's unlikely that Andy Burnham will be carried to victory by tub-thumping socialists.

Instead, he will owe his success to the unexpected popularity of Restore, the most Right-wing party in the contest. An internal Labour poll leaked yesterday shows Farage's candidate on 24 per cent, while Restore's Rebecca Shepherd commands the support of 13 per cent of likely voters, more than double the number a few weeks back. If Restore were not to exist, Reform might very well hoover up that 13 per cent, placing it on the path to victory.

So how has Lowe managed to do to Farage what Farage once did to the Tories: eating his lunch? The answer lies in his ability to use social media effectively, creating content that appeals to different algorithms and platforms. His team, led by a former UKIP staffer, has been instrumental in cultivating his enormous following, with some even affectionately referring to him as 'Grandpa Simpson'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Restore Rupert Lowe Makerfield By-Election Nigel Farage Labour Reform Party Rebecca Shepherd Andy Burnham Social Media Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 Best New Lowe's Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month — Best Life11 Best New Lowe's Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Read more »

Andy Burnham poised to win Makerfield by-election as split in Right-wing vote could gift him victoryAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor and Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, is expected to win the seat as a split in the Right-wing vote could gift him victory. His stiffest challenge is expected to come from Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, who aims to add a ninth MP to their growing ranks. However, Reform is being hampered by the decision of Restore Britain, a Right-wing rival set up by ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe, to also stand in the constituency. A constituency-wide poll circulating internally within Labour shows how far Restore is eating into support for Reform. The survey found that Mr Lowe's Restore outfit is backed by 13 per cent of voters in the Greater Manchester seat, compared to 24 per cent support for Reform and 35 per cent support for Mr Burnham.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Poised for Makerfield Victory Amid Right-Wing DivisionNew polling indicates that a split in the right-wing vote between Reform UK and Restore Britain may secure a win for Labour's Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election.

Read more »

Rebecca Lowe Talks Hosting Fox World Cup Show, Controversy & Who Will WinJust before today’s high octane Mexico vs S.A. game, Rebecca Lowe spoke about getting ready for sports’ biggest stage, The World Cup.

Read more »