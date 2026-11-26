Navy Wings charity restores rare Supermarine Seafire SX366. Former pilot tests the 1946 aircraft after engine and propeller installation concludes the build.

Aviation enthusiasts witnessed a significant milestone as the Supermarine Seafire SX366 reached its final restoration phase during the broadcast of Warplane Workshop on More4. This rare naval aircraft, a carrier-capable variant of the iconic Spitfire, underwent critical repairs to prepare for public display at an upcoming air show. The episode highlighted the intricate mechanical challenges involved in returning a mid-twentieth-century warbird to flight-worthy condition.

Discovery and Acquisition of Rare Airframe

Aviation historian Peter Arnold located the aircraft in a Cheshire scrapyard, securing the airframe for just £175 from a dealer who had to excavate the metal pile to retrieve it. The plane, designated SX366, was originally manufactured in 1946 and represents one of only eight to ten surviving Seafires globally. Current owner Tim Manna, a former US Navy pilot who established the Navy Wings charity to preserve such historical assets, described the find as comparable to discovering a Rembrandt painting in a private residence.

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Historical Significance and Operational Mechanics

The Supermarine Seafire was engineered specifically for naval operations, featuring robust modifications that allowed it to land on and take off from aircraft carriers in challenging sea conditions. Former Royal Navy pilot Captain Fred Hefford, who completed over one hundred combat missions during the Korean War before his death in 2024, characterized the aircraft as easy to handle during flight. However, deck landings required precision, utilizing a heavy rear hook to catch arresting cables on the ship, a maneuver Hefford likened to slamming on brakes at motorway speeds.

Engineering Challenges and Engine Installation

The workshop segment focused heavily on complex mechanical procedures, including the installation of folding wing mechanisms and transfer pipes. A pivotal moment occurred when technicians attempted to hoist the 1,800hp engine into its mounting. The process demanded perfect alignment to secure the unit properly, creating a tense atmosphere among the restoration team. Following the engine fit, technicians installed the propeller with equal delicacy, ensuring all components were synchronized for the upcoming test flight.

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Test Flight Performance and Pilot Assessment

Test pilot Stu Goldspink took the restored Seafire for its maiden evaluation flight during a hot day in the previous summer. Upon landing, Goldspink described the experience as a sensation overload, noting that the noise levels were unbelievable and the vibration almost frightening. His assessment confirmed that the extensive restoration work successfully revived the aircraft's power and structural integrity, validating the efforts of the entire technical team.

Future of Vintage Aviation Preservation

The restoration process highlighted a growing concern within the aviation community regarding the scarcity of skilled labor for future projects. Engineer Ian Laraman observed that modern generations are less hands-on compared to previous decades, resulting in a smaller pool of young recruits interested in mechanical trades. While the current wave of restorers relies on experienced craftsmen, initiatives like Navy Wings hope to inspire new interest in preserving these irreplaceable pieces of military history.