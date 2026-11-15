Rested Celtics Catch Flagg, Tired Mavs on Back-to-Back: Injury Report, 3 Keys, Prediction

The Boston Celtics bring a five-game winning streak and an unbeaten home record into Sunday’s game against a Dallas team on the second night of a back-to-back a

Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg shoots over Boston Celtics guard Derrick White and center Neemias Queta during the second half at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand an unbeaten home record into Sunday’s game against a Dallas team on the second night of a back-to-back and playing its third game in four nights. Boston has had three days off since Wednesday. Dallas has lost two straight to Minnesota and Cleveland. Dallas has lost three straight road games, including a 133-94 loss at Minnesota on Thursday and a 127-117 loss in Cleveland.

Also read Rain, mountain snow chances increase with back-to-back systems

The Mavs are thin at center and are 21st in the league in the number of field goal attempts they allow at the rim. They are in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area, so the Celtics need to challenge that, especially against tired Mavs legs. The Cavaliers scored 54 points in the paint and made 23 of 30 shots at the rim.

: Dallas played a 7:30 p.m. game in Cleveland on Saturday where Flagg played 38:24 and Irving played 37:19. Now they have to get up for a 6 p.m. start in Boston, so it’s no surprise Irving is listed as questionable. These guys will be just as sloppy as the Celtics were to start their game in Toronto in a similar situation, so bury them early by pushing the pace off makes and misses.

Advertisement

: According to Synergy, he’s putting up a monster 1.600 points per possession when he drives right, but just 0.944 on drives to his left with a 22.2% turnover rate. Or, don’t let him drive at all by going under screens. He’s a 29% three-point shooter overall, but he’s 27% out of ball screens. Tag the roller so he doesn’t have that passing option and the Celtics could keep Flagg in check enough to run away with the game.

The Celtics are rested while the Mavs are tired. I personally don’t expect Irving to play, and the Mavs are 0-2 in games Irving has missed . They’re not good on the road and the Celtics are undefeated at home. I think the Celtics would win this game under any circumstances.

Under these particular circumstances, I think there’s the potential to rest guys ahead of tomorrow’s back-to-back versus Orlando. John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI.

He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder.

Advertisement

He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018.

John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.