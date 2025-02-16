Restaurant Sales Show Signs of Recovery Despite Challenging Start to 2025

While many restaurants reported better sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, they anticipate a slow first quarter in 2025 due to weather events and economic uncertainty. Chipotle, Wendy's, and McDonald's are among the chains projecting stronger performance in the second half of 2025.

Many restaurants reported improving sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, but executives warned that the first quarter of 2025 would be weak. Chipotle, Wendy's, and McDonald's are among the chains predicting stronger results in the second half of the year. This outlook comes after a challenging start to 2025, largely attributed to freezing temperatures, wildfires, and consumer caution.Fast-food net sales rose by 3.

4% in January 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to restaurant market research firm Revenue Management Solutions. While this represents a slight decrease from December's 4.9% spike, it still indicates a positive trend. However, traffic for both breakfast and lunch declined during the month. Doug Fry, President of Subway U.S., attributed this cautious consumer behavior to ongoing economic uncertainty. Consumers are seeking value for their money, prioritizing quality, portion size, and quantity when making dining decisions.Sales growth and traffic are anticipated to pick up as the year progresses, partly due to easier comparisons to last year's declines. Industry traffic was negative for most months in 2024 except November, and sales experienced a dip during the summer, a typically strong period for restaurants. January's colder temperatures were further compounded by wildfires in Los Angeles and the new political landscape following President Donald Trump's inauguration. Chipotle, for example, reported a 2% decline in traffic for restaurants open at least a year in January 2025 compared to the previous year, impacted by both weather conditions and New Year's Day falling on a Wednesday. CFO Adam Rymer indicated that the company expects first-quarter same-store sales to remain roughly flat. While Chipotle anticipates stronger sales in the latter half of 2025, the weak forecast for the coming months has led to some investor concern.The impact of the Trump administration's trade war on the restaurant industry remains uncertain. Chipotle, which imports approximately half of its avocado supply from Mexico, expressed concerns about the potential impact of reinstated tariffs. However, the company, along with Wendy's and McDonald's, hasn't factored in any significant effects from new tariffs in their current forecasts. Overall, away-from-home food prices have risen by 3.4% over the past 12 months, according to the Department of Labor, exceeding initial expectations. For chains aiming for a comeback, sales are projected to improve later in the year. McDonald's, for instance, is still recovering from an E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounder burgers in mid-October 2024. CEO Chris Kempczinski expects demand to rebound by the beginning of the second quarter. McDonald's CFO Ian Borden highlights that the company's performance could benefit disproportionately from an improved economic environment, particularly for lower-income consumers.Starbucks, on the other hand, has suspended its outlook for fiscal 2025 and hasn't provided specific sales projections. However, CFO Rachel Ruggeri indicated that the company anticipates improved earnings in the latter half of its fiscal year. She acknowledged that the first half of the fiscal year would be the lowest in terms of earnings per share due to seasonal factors, restructuring efforts, and increased investments





