Restaurant Sales Forecast: Improving But Uncertain

The restaurant industry experienced a mixed start to 2025, with sales showing signs of improvement but facing uncertainty due to economic factors and consumer behavior.

Many restaurants reported an improvement in sales during the fourth quarter of 2024, but executives cautioned that the first quarter of 2025 would likely be weaker. Chains like Chipotle, Wendy's, and McDonald's anticipate stronger results in the latter half of the year. This outlook comes after a challenging start to 2025, largely attributed to extreme weather events, including freezing temperatures and wildfires, coupled with consumer economic uncertainty.

Fast-food net sales experienced a growth of 3.4% in January 2025 compared to the same period last year, a slight decrease from December's 4.9% surge, according to restaurant market research firm Revenue Management Solutions. However, traffic for both breakfast and lunch declined during the month. Doug Fry, President of Subway U.S., spoke to CNBC, stating, 'I think consumers are still wary. I think they're waiting to see how the economy goes, but they're also not willing to sacrifice that quality and portion size and the quantity of what they're eating. They want to find that best value for the dollar they spend.'Industry experts anticipate that traffic and sales growth will accelerate as the year progresses, partly due to easier comparisons with the declines observed in 2024. Restaurant traffic was negative every month except November in 2024, and sales dipped during the summer, a period typically characterized by higher restaurant sales. January 2025, while bringing colder temperatures, also coincided with wildfires in Los Angeles and new uncertainty following President Donald Trump's inauguration. Overall, traffic to Chipotle restaurants open for at least a year fell by 2% in January 2025 compared to the previous year, impacted by weather conditions and New Year's Day falling on a Wednesday. Chipotle CFO Adam Rymer informed analysts that the company anticipates its first-quarter same-store sales to remain roughly flat. Looking ahead to the second quarter, Chipotle also expects weaker same-store sales as they face comparisons with the popular promotions implemented last year. Despite predicting stronger sales in the latter half of 2025, the company's cautious forecast for the coming months resulted in a decline in its stock price.For now, restaurants are not anticipating any significant repercussions on their businesses from the Trump administration's trade war. Chipotle, which imports approximately half of its avocado supply from Mexico, expressed concerns about how currently suspended tariffs of 25% would elevate food costs. The company, along with Wendy's and McDonald's, did not incorporate any impact from the new tariffs into their financial projections.Away-from-home food prices escalated more than anticipated, with a 3.4% rise over the past 12 months, according to the Department of Labor. For chains aiming for a rebound, sales are projected to improve later in the year. For example, McDonald's is still awaiting a full recovery in sales following an E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounder burgers that began impacting sales in mid-October 2024. The fast-food giant anticipates that demand will recover by the beginning of the second quarter, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski stated during the company's conference call on Monday. 'Should the underlying environment improve beyond our initial expectations, especially with respect to lower-income consumers, we would expect to benefit disproportionately relative to our competitors,' McDonald's CFO Ian Borden added.Starbucks suspended its outlook for fiscal 2025, refraining from providing any insights into its anticipated sales for the year. However, Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri informed investors that the company expects its earnings to improve in the second half of its fiscal year. 'Fiscal 2025 is expected to be the lowest in on an absolute basis due to seasonality, the organization restructuring I just spoke about and elevated investments, with year-over-year pressure also intensifying in the quarter,' she stated in late January. 'EPS is then expected to improve in the latter half of the fiscal year 2025, both sequentially and year-over-year.' Restaurant Brands reported 2.5% same-store sales growth, driven by Burger King and Popeyes





