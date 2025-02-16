Restaurant Sales Forecast: A Sunny Second Half After a Cold Start

While many restaurants reported improved sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, executives anticipate a weaker first quarter of 2025 due to weather events and consumer caution. Chains like Chipotle, Wendy's, and McDonald's project stronger results in the latter half of 2025.

Many restaurants reported an improvement in sales during the fourth quarter of 2024, but executives expressed caution about the first quarter of 2025, forecasting a period of weakness. Chains like Chipotle, Wendy's, and McDonald's anticipate stronger results in the latter half of the year.This outlook comes after a challenging start to 2025, largely attributed to severe weather events such as freezing temperatures and wildfires, coupled with consumer apprehension.

Fast-food net sales saw a modest growth of 3.4% in January compared to the previous year, a slight decline from December's 4.9% surge, according to restaurant market research firm Revenue Management Solutions. Traffic for both breakfast and lunch declined during the month. Doug Fry, President of Subway U.S., attributed this to consumer hesitancy, stating they are closely monitoring the economic landscape while still prioritizing quality, portion sizes, and value for their money. Industry experts anticipate a rebound in traffic and sales growth as the year progresses, partly due to easier comparisons with last year's declines. Notably, industry traffic remained negative in every month except November, and sales experienced a dip over the summer, a period typically associated with heightened restaurant activity. January's colder temperatures were further compounded by wildfires in Los Angeles and the uncertainty following President Donald Trump's inauguration. Chipotle, for instance, witnessed a 2% decline in traffic at restaurants open for at least a year in January compared to the previous year, impacted by both weather and New Year's Day falling on a Wednesday. Chipotle CFO Adam Rymer informed analysts that the company projects its first-quarter same-store sales to remain relatively flat. Looking ahead to the second quarter, Chipotle anticipates weaker same-store sales due to comparisons with last year's successful promotions. Despite predicting stronger sales in the latter half of the year, the company's conservative forecast for the coming months led to a dip in its stock price.Meanwhile, the restaurant industry is not yet anticipating any significant impact from the Trump administration's trade war on their businesses. Chipotle, which imports approximately half of its avocado supply from Mexico, acknowledged that the currently suspended 25% tariffs could potentially increase food costs. However, Chipotle, along with Wendy's and McDonald's, has not factored in any potential impact from the new tariffs in their current forecasts.The overall inflationary pressure on the food industry remains a concern. Away-from-home food prices surged 3.4% over the last 12 months, according to the Department of Labor. For chains striving for a comeback, sales are projected to improve later in the year. McDonald's, for example, is still recovering from an E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounder burgers, which began impacting sales in mid-October. The fast-food giant anticipates a rebound in demand by the beginning of the second quarter, as stated by McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski during the company's conference call on Monday.McDonald's CFO Ian Borden expressed optimism, stating that if the economic environment improves, particularly for lower-income consumers, the company would likely benefit disproportionately compared to its competitors. Starbucks, however, has suspended its outlook for fiscal 2025 and refrained from providing any insights into its anticipated sales for the year. Nevertheless, Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri indicated that the company expects its earnings to improve in the second half of its fiscal year





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RESTAURANT SALES ECONOMIC OUTLOOK CONSUMER SPENDING FOOD INDUSTRY FAST FOOD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Restaurant industry eyes $1.5 trillion in sales, 200k added jobs by 2025, report saysThe restaurant industry is projected to reach $1.5 trillion in sales and employ over 15 million people in 2025, with more than 200,000 new jobs.

Read more »

Restaurant Sales Show Signs of Recovery Despite Challenging Start to 2025While many restaurants reported better sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, they anticipate a slow first quarter in 2025 due to weather events and economic uncertainty. Chipotle, Wendy's, and McDonald's are among the chains projecting stronger performance in the second half of 2025.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »