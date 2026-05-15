Restaurant Owners Struggle as Costs Rise and Competition Intensifies

Restaurant owners like Rana Pourarab and Roozbeh Farahanipour are facing rising costs and increased competition, making it difficult to stay afloat. Pourarab mentions that a case of tomatoes now costs $110, while lemons have jumped from $25 to $80. Farahanipour blames unfair competition from street vendors and a weak economy for the crisis. The nonprofit Restaurants Care is planning a new round of grants this summer to help struggling restaurants.

Walking into Mary and Robb's Westwood Café, Rana Pourarab greets every customer warmly. But behind the counter, she's quietly absorbing costs that keep climbing. Everything is expensive, she said.

It's not easy to go out and eat anymore. She's not just talking about her customers. She's talking about herself. A case of tomatoes that used to cost a fraction of the price now runs $110.

Lemons, the kind restaurants drop in your water glass without a second thought, jumped from $25 a case to $80. This past Mother's Day, Pourarab watched a family of four sit down for dinner. The parents didn't order. Only the kids ate.

She felt so bad. Her husband, Roozbeh Farahanipour, is the CEO of the West LA Chamber of Commerce and owner of Delphi Greek Restaurant on Persian Square. He says the crisis is impossible to ignore. In Westwood, they are seeing more than 20 small businesses close recently.

Citywide, way more than that. He blames a weak economy, high tariffs, heavy regulations and a city policy that allows street vendors to operate directly in front of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Analytics firm Black Box Intelligence found that 9% of all full-service restaurants are now at serious risk of closing in 2026. In Los Angeles, the closures are already visible.

Pourarab and Farahanipour are urging voters to support candidates who back small businesses. But Farahanipour says the community can't afford to wait for government to act. The nonprofit Restaurants Care is planning a new round of grants this summer. Those interested can click here for more information





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Restaurant Owners Rising Costs Competition Unfair Competition Street Vendors Weak Economy High Tariffs Heavy Regulations Restaurants Care Black Box Intelligence Small Businesses Support Candidates Who Back Small Businesses Grant Click Here For More Information

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