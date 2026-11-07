Restaurant owner warns minimum wage hike could mean cuts for small businesses

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Now, a proposal to raise it to $15 an hour could mean a significant change for workers - a

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Now, a proposal to raise it to $15 an hour could mean a significant change for workers - and a major expense for some small businesses.

For Brian Crouse, who helps run 3C's Family Restaurant in Schuylkill County, the potential increase has him looking closely at the numbers. The family-owned restaurant has been in business since 1974 and currently employs 12 people. Crouse said the business already pays its staff above the state's minimum wage, but he worries about the additional payroll expenses that could come with a higher wage requirement.

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He estimated the change could cost the restaurant an additional $53,000 in payroll expenses over three quarters, based on his calculations involving tipped employees.

“It's not just the hourly wage that we're responsible for,” Crouse said. “It's everything else that's paired with it. ” Crouse said raising menu prices could be difficult for a restaurant that primarily serves breakfast and lunch.

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“At the end of the day, how much more are people going to spend on eggs and potatoes to make it make sense? ” he said. He said he does not want to cut employees' hours, but they won't be able to keep as many people on the payroll. That would mean employees have to take on additional responsibilities.

Crouse calls on lawmakers to consider small businesses Crouse said he wants lawmakers to understand that small businesses need some help adjusting to a higher wage requirement. He said he is challenging state representatives to find a way to balance higher pay for workers with the additional expenses employers would face. He said he isn't against employees making more money, but worries that rising costs could eventually be passed on to customers through higher prices.

"It’s just frustrating because my parents worked so hard to get to this point," he said. "And every time I look up, there’s one more thing that the government is trying to do to a small business' to make it harder and harder. I just want them to realize that - this is how how we started. This country is a small business backbone.

And when you start removing mom and pop shops from society - it’s tough.

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"Bryanna Dixon, owner of The Midtown Juice Lab in Harrisburg, said her business has always paid employees well above minimum wage, even when it meant the owners had to take out lines of credit. “My initial reaction to raising Pennsylvania's minimum wage is simple: It's about time,” Dixon said in a statement. Dixon said the state should also look at ways to ease the financial pressures on small businesses, including tax relief, lower operating costs and more accessible grants.

The proposal is part of Gov. Josh Shapiro's plan to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $15 an hour. The increase would require approval from the state legislature before becoming law. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers.

Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day. Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81. A Chambersburg woman is accused of selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl to a man, leading to his death earlier this year.

A Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation.