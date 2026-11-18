Diners can visit Bob Evans, Denny's, and Waffle House on Thanksgiving Nov 26. Check local hours for McDonald's, Starbucks, and Cracker Barrel as franchises vary by location.

Several major dining establishments will remain operational on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, offering an alternative for travelers and families who prefer not to cook a traditional holiday meal. Chains such as Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, Denny's, and Waffle House are confirmed to be open, providing hot meals for those seeking convenience over home preparation. This trend extends beyond sit-down restaurants to include significant fast-food and coffee retailers like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Starbucks, although their specific operating windows depend entirely on local ownership.

Bob Evans and Denny's Holiday Schedules

Bob Evans restaurants will operate on Thanksgiving Day with standard hours ranging from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., though this schedule is subject to change at individual franchise locations. Customers are strongly advised to contact their nearest Bob Evans outlet directly to confirm the precise opening and closing times for the day. This ensures diners do not arrive at a location that may have altered its standard operating procedures for the holiday.

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Denny's continues its longstanding tradition of remaining open 24 hours on Thanksgiving Day for the vast majority of its establishments. The diner chain is preparing to serve its complete holiday menu, which typically includes a full turkey dinner accompanied by all the classic sides associated with the American Thanksgiving feast. This 24/7 availability makes Denny's a reliable option for late-night or early-morning holiday dining across the country.

Other Chains and Franchise Variations

Waffle House is also scheduled to be open on Thanksgiving, maintaining its reputation as a go-to spot for early risers and those needing comfort food at any hour of the day. Similarly, Cracker Barrel will open its doors to serve guests looking for a family-style dining experience during the holiday season. However, just like with other chains, specific hours for these locations may differ based on regional management decisions and local demand.

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For fast-food giants, the situation is more complex due to the franchise model that dominates the industry. McDonald's and Wendy's locations will be open in many areas, but hours vary significantly because most restaurants are independently owned and operated. This means that one Wendy's may close at 6:00 p.m. while another down the street stays open until 10:00 p.m. or later, making it essential to verify the status of each specific establishment.

Additional options for holiday diners include Golden Corral and Arby's. Most Golden Corral locations will open to serve a special holiday buffet alongside their regular menu items. Arby's also plans to be open at most locations, although hours vary significantly by franchise. Some individual Arby's stores may choose to close entirely for the holiday, so checking local listings is recommended before heading out.

Planning Your Thanksgiving Dining Experience

Yard House will be open on Thanksgiving Day at select locations, offering a special holiday turkey menu alongside its regular full menu for those preferring a bar-and-grill atmosphere. Starbucks and other coffee chains will also have locations open, but their operating hours are highly variable and dependent on the specific store's ownership. Diners should always check with their local restaurant or use online locator tools to confirm exact times.

Reservations are highly recommended where available, as popular dining spots may experience higher-than-usual traffic from travelers and families seeking to avoid kitchen cleanup. While Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year, the variance in opening times across different brands means that a one-size-fits-all guide does not exist. Planning ahead by calling individual locations is the most effective way to ensure a smooth dining experience on the holiday.