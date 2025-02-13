Restaurant Earnings: Brinker's Chili's Soars While Broader Trends Remain Murky

Brinker International Inc (EAT), owner of Chili's and Maggiano's, delivered impressive Q4 2024 earnings, exceeding expectations with strong same-restaurant sales growth. However, broader US restaurant spending data suggests a more mixed picture, with softer sales in some segments. This article analyzes Brinker's success, explores broader industry trends, and previews upcoming earnings reports from US Foods and Shake Shack.

US Foods and Shake Shack SHAK issued preliminary results last month, and both report full Q4 numbers this week and next.One of the most gangbuster earnings reports so far this season didn’t come from a flashy AI name or one of the mega-cap tech stars. No, it was from the owner of that humble family-eating establishment just down the street. Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) the company that runs the Chili’s and Maggiano’s brands recorded non-GAAP EPS of $2.

80 in the quarter ending December 25, 2024, which soared past Wall Street’s consensus estimate. Revenue of $1.35 billion was a +26% year-on-year comparison, also topping expectations. Digging into the report, its Chili’s brand posted a 31.4% annual sales jump, which is almost hard to fathom for a family-friendly restaurant. Shares soared by 16.3% in the session that followed, and EAT is now scarfing up the competition's lunch, it seems. The stock is up more than 300% from the start of 2024.But that’s just one company, one story. Broader restaurant industry trends are not as sanguine. According to BofA Global Research and Bloomberg Second Measure credit and debit card data, US restaurant spending ended 2024 on a whimper with a –3.6% annual slump. January appears a bit better at –0.9%, but that includes a positive seasonal shift around the New Year’s holiday. The BofA numbers point to strength in full-service restaurants, such as those operated by Brinker, but softer sales among some fast-casual chains. And while we don’t have data specific to breakfast joints, the increasing cost of eggs, coffee, and oranges could be squeezing your favorite diner.For Brinker, the Chili’s brand was likely able to achieve such strong same-restaurant sales thanks to a myriad of factors. CEO Kevin Hochman noted operational improvements on the conference call, including simplified menus, enhanced food quality, and strategic marketing campaigns like the “Triple Dipper” appetizer initiative (sounds scrumptious). The management team also called out successful automation investments and kitchen technology, such as TurboChef ovens, which helped to streamline operations and improve guest experiences. So, EAT’s excellent quarter can be partly attributed to tech. Trends in the restaurant industry tell us a lot about the consumer and their willingness to spend on discretionary categories. Data from OpenTable suggests that there may be a modest acceleration in away-from-home food spending. As of early February, the weekly change in seated diners from online reservations was up 5% from a year earlier, and up from –8% in mid-January.On the earnings docket, we’ll hear from a slew of restaurant and food companies in the next few weeks. The likes of US Foods, Shake Shack, and others will be reporting. On that list, USFD reported preliminary earnings results back on January 13. The $17 billion market cap Food Distributors industry firm, within the Consumer Staples sector, reaffirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance. Supporting the restaurant industry, US Foods partners with approximately 250,000 restaurant locations and food service operators. Ahead of its presentation at the January ICR Conference, the company guided to annual sales of $37.7-$38.0 billion, about in line with consensus, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.05-$3.15 versus $3.12 consensus. That would be a mid-single-digit top-line growth rate, not especially impressive on its own, but USFD shares have gone on a bullish binge, up 40% in the six months ending February 5. The rally comes despite tariff fears and a strong. Looking ahead, US Foods has a confirmed Q4 2024 earnings date of Thursday, February 13 BMO with a conference call at 9 a.m. ET. After affirming guidance earlier this month within its preliminary report, this high-momentum stock could be one to watch.While USFD may fly under investors’ radars, Shake Shack has become a household name in certain areas of the country. With just a $5 billion market cap, the New York-based Consumer Discretionary stock, like EAT and USFD, has outperformed the since the beginning of 2024. SHAK had negative operating earnings from 2020 through 2022, but EPS growth has improved markedly; the street expects a more than doubling of its annual per-share earnings when it issues results on Thursday, February 20 BMO. On January 13, also ahead of the ICR Conference, the company served up a 2024 business update and refreshed long-term targets. SHAK’s preliminary numbers pointed to same-store (I mean, Shack) sales growth of 4.3% in Q4 with total revenue rising by 14.8%. Margins were particularly impressive with the fast-casual chain; the preliminary noted an expansion of almost 300 basis points compared to the previous year while adjusted EBITDA grew 48%. Shake Shack is staking claims across the country with 43 new Shacks opened in FY 2024, and it aims to have 1500 restaurants operating “over time.” Despite beefy growth visions, SHAK shares have shaken the bulls’ psyche latel





Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RESTAURANTS EARNINGS US FOODS SHAKESHACK BRINKER INTERNATIONAL CHILI's FAST-CASUAL CONSUMPTION TRENDS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brinker CEO talks Chili's turnaround: 'This is just the beginning'Brinker International CEO Kevin Hochman detailed how his company has improved its Chili's chain in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Read more »

Chili's Sees a Resurgence as Brinker International CEO Talks TurnaroundBrinker International CEO Kevin Hochman discusses the strategies behind Chili's recent success, including new advertising campaigns and plans for restaurant renovations.

Read more »

Jim Cramer explains how better management can change a stock's fateCNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted CEOs from Starbucks, Chili's parent Brinker International and General Electric.

Read more »

Restaurant Industry Shows Mixed Signals: Brinker Shines, Broader Trends SofterBrinker International reports strong Q4 earnings, driven by operational improvements and successful marketing campaigns. However, broader industry data shows a decline in US restaurant spending. Other restaurant companies, US Foods and Shake Shack, are also reporting, with USFD reaffirming guidance and SHAK highlighting margin expansion and growth plans.

Read more »

Coca-Cola Earnings Preview: Never Thought Quality of Earnings Was All That GoodStocks Analysis by Brian Gilmartin covering: Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A. Read Brian Gilmartin's latest article on Investing.com

Read more »

Starbucks Kicks Off Restaurant Earnings Season Amid Industry Optimism and Potential DisappointmentsStarbucks is set to report quarterly earnings, signaling the start of a period of financial disclosures from publicly traded restaurant companies. Investors are hopeful for improved demand in the industry, supported by positive data and preliminary reports suggesting a strong end to the year. While casual dining chains are experiencing a revival, giants like Starbucks and McDonald's may face challenges.

Read more »