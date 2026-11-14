Restaurant chain may rethink controversial 20% service charge in some venues after customer pushback

A Ford's Garage franchisee in Florida is testing a 20% automatic service charge at select restaurants, but the company's president admits some diners don't want a mandated fee.

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In an interview with Fox News Digital, Billy Downs said the policy, which is being tested by one franchisee at five Florida locations, remains under review.

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"I think that we need to listen to the consumer on those things, to be honest with you," Downs said. "So, we are, and we may be encouraging a change to that program. "Marc Brown, president of franchisee 23 Restaurant Services, told Fox News Digital the program has been largely successful, resulting in higher wages for employees without alienating most customers.

"Our servers in the locations that run our service charge program are making significantly higher average hourly pay than our servers and bartenders in locations that do not have it," Brown said. A Ford's Garage franchisee in Florida has an automatic 20% service charge on all checks in lieu of tipping. The policy is part of a team service model introduced by 23 Restaurant Services, which operates Ford's Garage restaurants throughout Florida.

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Rather than relying on traditional tipping, the model automatically adds a 20% service charge to each check to support a commission-based compensation structure. Servers and bartenders earn commissions based on sales, while the model is also designed to provide more equitable compensation for kitchen and support staff, according to the franchisee's website. Downs said the experiment was intended to explore whether a different compensation model could help control costs while rewarding employees for their service.

"It certainly was a test to see if this can help keep the cost down to the consumer, as well as reward the server," he said. Billy Downs, president of Ford's Garage, told Fox News Digital the company"may be encouraging a change" to the test program.

The Ford's Garage location in Plantation near Fort Lauderdale is among the restaurants that have implemented the policy"in lieu of a"This fee is passed directly to the retail center, is not a gratuity and is not retained by Ford's Garage or distributed to employees," the website states. Brown said the service charge is disclosed to customers multiple times verbally and in writing before they order, giving them the choice of whether to dine there.

Most guests aren't bothered by the fee, Brown said,"because they like the Ford's Garage experience.

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" The president of 23 Restaurant Services said most customers aren't bothered by the fee"because they like the Ford's Garage experience. ""There's been some big wins, and there's been consumers that just do not want to pay a service charge," he said. "But the biggest pushback is people don't want to have a mandated service charge, and I get it," Downs said. "You know, I'm not sure I want it either in certain times.

"Brown, however, said the criticism appears to come from a relatively small percentage of diners, noting that most participating restaurants have experienced year-over-year growth after operating under the model for multiple years. He also rejected the notion that an automatic service charge diminishes a server or bartender's incentive to provide quality hospitality, saying employees are expected to"provide great service to every guest regardless of what they expect to get in terms of additional tip.

"Founded in Fort Myers in 2012, Ford's Garage has grown to 36 restaurants across nine states. Downs said the chain has prioritized affordability, with an average customer check of about $26 and weekday value meals starting at $10.99.

"If you give great service all the time, that can help to eliminate problems," Downs said. Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.