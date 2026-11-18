Find out which major restaurant chains like Denny's, Waffle House, and Starbucks are open on Thanksgiving, November 26, including specific holiday hours and location details.

Major restaurant chains are preparing to serve Thanksgiving Day meals on November 26, offering dining alternatives for those skipping holiday cooking. Establishments such as Denny's, Waffle House, Bob Evans, and Cracker Barrel will operate on this federal holiday, allowing guests to enjoy prepared turkey dinners and comfort food without the usual prep work. The calendar date for this year places Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, creating a widespread opportunity for families and individuals to eat out.

Diners Open Thanksgiving Day

Waffle House maintains its reputation for reliability on holidays by keeping all locations open on November 26, serving breakfast and lunch items throughout the day. Cracker Barrel is also fully operational on Thanksgiving, offering its signature Southern-style menu alongside traditional holiday favorites like turkey and stuffing in a relaxed dining atmosphere. Bob Evans will welcome guests from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 26, providing a family-friendly environment for those seeking a sit-down meal during the midday hours.

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Denny's stands out among casual dining options by keeping most of its locations open for a full 24-hour shift on Thanksgiving, accommodating early risers and late-night diners alike. The restaurant will feature a special holiday menu that includes a complete turkey dinner with all the classic sides, ensuring that customers can enjoy the traditional flavors of the holiday without leaving their home. This extended availability makes Denny's a versatile choice for families with varying schedules or those who prefer a late-night feast.

Fast Food and Coffee Options

Fast-food giants McDonald's and Wendy's will have numerous locations open on November 26, though potential diners should be aware that operations are heavily dependent on individual franchise owners. Because most McDonald's and Wendy's restaurants are independently owned and operated, holiday hours can vary significantly from one location to another across different states and municipalities. Customers are strongly advised to verify the specific operating status of their nearest branch before traveling, as some stores may choose to close for the holiday.

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Starbucks will continue its daily routine on Thanksgiving, with many of its coffee shops remaining open to serve holiday beverages and light meals. While the corporation maintains broad availability, local store managers ultimately determine the precise hours of operation for their specific locations. Coffee drinkers planning to pick up their morning brew on November 26 should check the Starbucks app or call local stores directly to confirm availability and avoid unnecessary trips to closed shops.

Buffets and Select Chains

Golden Corral is opening most of its locations on Thanksgiving Day to offer a special holiday buffet alongside its regular all-you-can-eat menu. The chain provides a diverse selection of dishes that cater to different tastes, making it an appealing option for large families with varied dietary preferences. Guests can enjoy a traditional turkey dinner as well as the extensive variety of hot and cold items the buffet is known for during the November 26 celebration.

Yard House is opening select locations on Thanksgiving to provide a unique dining experience that combines a special holiday turkey menu with its standard full menu. This approach allows patrons to enjoy traditional holiday flavors while still having access to the chain's signature craft beers and gourmet burgers. The limited number of open locations means that travelers and locals alike should check the specific status of nearby Yard House restaurants to ensure they can secure a table on the holiday.

Planning and Reservation Advice

Holiday hours for all these establishments vary by location, making it essential for diners to check with their local restaurants before planning their Thanksgiving Day meal. Many chains recommend making reservations where available, especially for families planning to dine during peak hours on November 26. This proactive step can prevent long wait times and ensure that groups are accommodated at their preferred time of day during the busy holiday season.

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While many Americans will celebrate by preparing a traditional meal at home, the availability of these dining options provides a convenient alternative for those looking to minimize cleanup and cooking stress. Whether opting for a quick coffee at Starbucks or a full turkey dinner at Denny's, the open restaurants on November 26 offer flexibility for various holiday plans. Confirming hours and locations in advance is the key to a smooth dining experience on Thanksgiving Day.