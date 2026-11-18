1717 M Street, NW From the John S. Mulholland Family: 'John S. Mulholland Family mourns the passing of Mr. Phil Caruso, a man I loved, admired and respected my entire life. Our close neighbor, I became his customer as a young boy and remain so today.

“John S. Mulholland Family mourns the passing of Mr. Phil Caruso, a man I loved, admired and respected my entire life. Our close neighbor, I became his customer as a young boy and remain so today.

He lived a joyful, passionate life, and taught me many lessons that I still employ. He was truly a gift to the Mulholland Family since we first met him in 1957. Philip Joseph Caruso , a United States Marine Corps Korean War Combat Veteran, and Third-Generation Caruso Florist proprietor, devoted his life to the things he loved most — his family, his country, and Caruso Florist, where he worked for more than seven decades.

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A proud Marine, devoted husband and father, and third-generation florist, Philip was happiest working alongside his children, spending time with family, or sharing stories with customers who often became lifelong friends. Italian immigrants who sold lemons from a pushcart on the streets of Washington, DC. They eventually began selling flowers from a small cart, followed by a larger horse-drawn cart, before establishing Caruso Florist in 1903.

The business passed from his grandfather, Philip Caruso, to his father, Joseph Caruso, and then to Philip as the third generation. Philip’s involvement in the family business began in childhood. One of his earliest responsibilities was watching over the horse that pulled the flower cart. The horse had come from the fire station and still reacted whenever the fire bell rang.

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At the sound of the alarm, it would break loose, leaving young Philip to chase it down and return it to the cart — one of his favorite stories from those early days. From its humble beginnings on the streets of old Washington, Caruso Florist grew into a flower shop on upper 14th Street NW. After a fire in 1968, the business relocated to its present downtown Washington location.

From there, Philip built Caruso Florist into one of the highest-volume retail flower shops in the United States, carrying forward the family tradition through decades of growth and change. A lifelong Washingtonian, Philip was born on the site where the Rayburn House Office Building now stands. He fondly recalled playing with friends in the Bartholdi Fountain across the street and regularly being told to get out.

When the family later moved to Otis Street NE, his childhood adventures continued on the grounds and farm of the Franciscan Monastery. As a young man, Philip served his country in the United States Marine Corps, seeing combat during the Korean War with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. Although he rarely spoke of the war itself, he enjoyed recalling his training, the difficult conditions, and humorous experiences from his time in the Marines.

He never boasted about his military service, but his pride in being a Marine remained with him throughout his life. After returning to Washington, Philip married Margaret Jacqueline “Peg” Shields in 1954. Together, they raised five children and built a life centered on family. Philip continued working at Caruso Florist until the remarkable age of 95.

Philip was known for his extraordinary memory, endless collection of rhymes, and love of singing old familiar tunes. He always seemed to have a rhyme, song, or story for every occasion. There were far too many for anyone in the family to remember, but Philip never seemed to forget a single one. He especially enjoyed sharing them with younger customers, often bringing a smile or laugh to those who stopped by.

Many became friends, visiting simply to say hello, share a conversation, or bring him a favorite treat. He also loved reminiscing about the people and changes he had witnessed throughout his life. Above all, Philip treasured his family. He loved seeing his children and took great pleasure in working side by side with them.

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Beyond the shop, he especially enjoyed family gatherings, where simply being together brought him happiness. He also enjoyed tending to his yard and spending time outdoors. Philip was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Jacqueline “Peg” Caruso, who passed away on February 20, 2021.

He is survived by his five beloved children and their families: Jacqueline Caruso Wilkinson and her husband, Hugh, and their children, Meghan and Philip; Michael Caruso and his wife, Melissa, and their son, Kameron; Stephen Caruso and his wife, Sharon, and their children, Ashley, Victoria, Stephanie, and Riley; Timmy Caruso and his wife, Leslie, and their children, Anthony and Sean; and Jimmy Caruso and his children, Amanda and Daniel. He also leaves behind many cherished great-grandchildren.

The family business continued into its fourth generation through Jacqueline, Michael, Stephen, and Timmy, and has now entered its fifth generation — a lasting testament to the traditions Philip helped preserve. The Caruso family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff and employees of Caruso Florist for their dedicated service over the years.

He will be remembered not only for his service to his country and his dedication to Caruso Florist, but especially for his love of family, his friendships, and the countless stories, songs, and smiles he shared along the way. Finally, the Caruso family wishes to thank his tireless caregivers, Gloria and Shaniel, for their loving care over these last years. We will be forever grateful for their love and devotion in seeing Mr. Caruso through his final journey.

Semper Fidelis — Always Faithful. A viewing for Philip J. Caruso will be held on Friday, November 27, 2026, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. ”