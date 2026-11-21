At Alta Ski Area on Friday, spokesperson Lexi Dowdall said the resort already had a 60-inch base and was planning its Opening Day for Wednesday...

Alta Ski Area plans to open Wednesday with a 60-inch base. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Days ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, resorts are expressing optimism about ski season with snow continuing to fall in Utah's mountains.

At Alta Ski Area on Friday, spokesperson Lexi Dowdall said the resort already has a 60-inch base as they plan for opening day on Wednesday.

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"We saw 10 inches in this last pulse overnight, 19 inches the storm previous, and then 5 inches the storm last weekend, and so things are stacking up," Dowdall said during an interview with KSL. "Everything is looking so great, and we're excited to head into this winter with a little bit more confidence than what we saw last year.

" Dowdall said that in 2025, Alta had to delay its opening by 16 days as the snow refused to fall in a meaningful way in October and November. "We typically see about 550 inches of annual snowfall up here, and last season we saw 321 inches," Dowdall explained. "We actually only had three storms with more than 12 inches of snow last season, so for a typical Little Cottonwood Canyon skier, that's pretty devastating.

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" She said early snow helps to boost business all season long, and so Thanksgiving weekend starts are always positive. "The early snowfall really helps inspire confidence to folks who might want to travel," Dowdall said. "For us at Alta, the best part of our season is actually in March and April when the snow depth is incredibly deep.

It's either brilliant sunny or pounding snow, so I always remind folks that the skiing is awesome in April and March, so it's good to start the early season with a little more confidence but keep your eye on the long-term forecast, too.

"from Ski Utah, Brighton is slated to open the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Snowbird and Snowbasin are expected to open on Black Friday, and several others are tentatively planning openings within a couple of weeks of the holiday. "With 9 inches in 24 hours, another 5 inches on the snow stake and a few feet in the forecast, opening week is set to be one we'll certainly be grateful for," said Morgan Bast, the senior director of marketing at Snowbird.

"We're thrilled to welcome skiers back next week and get this Super El Niño year started off right, as Snowbird is definitely set up to get a ton of snow and bring the stoke back to the Wasatch. " Alison Palmintere with Ski Utah said the organization is also hoping for a great season and expressed excitement that resorts are beginning to open. She also pointed to the"Super El Niño" weather pattern as a positive development for potential snowfall.

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"We have a lot of new terrain opening this year as soon as it's safe to do so for guests to check out, as well as a variety of new and upgraded lifts and experiences," Palmintere stated via text while traveling. Dowdall said Alta's Albion Lodge has been upgraded with a new east wing that included 4,000 square feet of additional dining space, an expanded patio area, and a new on-snow-level lounge with a fireplace and indoor and outdoor service.

She also said 200 rental lockers have been added, as well as cubbies for day skiers and 12 new housing units for employees on the 3rd floor. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Why this Utah resort could be the state's biggest winner this winterSeason's first major snowfall turns Wasatch into winter playground