The dramatic resignations of Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns have blown open a debate over the UK government's defence funding, with critics arguing that ideological spending on welfare and net zero is leaving the armed forces critically under-resourced amid rising global threats.

John Healey's dramatic resignation as Secretary of State for Defence has unearthed a profound crisis within the British government, centering on a fundamental neglect of national security in favour of domestic spending priorities.

Healey, previously regarded as one of Labour's few competent and defence-savvy figures, stepped down in protest against the government's failure to adequately fund the Defence Investment Plan. The required sum to meet current commitments was £28 billion, yet the Ministry of Defence is facing a budget allocation potentially as low as £15 billion, a shortfall Healey described as falling 'well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time.

' His departure was swiftly followed by that of Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, who stated it had become 'clear the change I had pushed for is not going to come,' indicating a deep, unresolved rift at the highest levels of defence policy. This dual resignation effectively opens a public debate on who is truly steering the ship of state: Chancellor Rachel Reeves, whose fiscal caution is seen as driving the cuts, and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, whose Net Zero zeal is accused of diverting funds, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer appears increasingly passive.

The situation starkly contradicts Starmer's hollow mantra of 'country before party,' with critics arguing it reveals a government putting partisan and ideological obsessions-particularly an 'insatiable addiction to welfare spending'-ahead of the foundational duty of defending the realm. The scale of the welfare commitment is unprecedented, with annual expenditure on pensions and benefits now reaching £333.7 billion, surpassing the entire government's income tax revenue of £329 billion.

This financial reality forces painful trade-offs, and the article asserts that the choice made is to under-equip the Armed Forces. The critique extends beyond welfare to other budget items: the billions committed to net zero policies, which the author calls an 'eccentric obsession' of green zealots like Miliband, and the foreign aid budget, recently tarnished by a buried report revealing £28 billion-the exact sum needed for defence-was illegally appropriated, including to foreign terror groups.

The legacy of debt servicing, costing about £110 billion annually-roughly the combined cost of education and defence-further constrains fiscal flexibility. Drawing a historical parallel, the piece notes that even in the 1930s, Britain increased its defence budget from 2.2% to 6.9% of GDP by 1938, a feat made easier then by a robust industrial base and simpler weapons production, like the Hurricane fighter built in weeks.

Today, rearming is slower and more expensive, with a Eurofighter taking two years to build, making timely deterrence far more challenging. Against this backdrop, security experts in the Baltic states and Finland reportedly fear that Vladimir Putin, seeking a distraction from his stalemate in Ukraine, might test NATO's resolve by turning his attention to their frontiers.

The cascade of resignations and the glaring defence-funding gap suggest a nation, in Adam Smith's phrase, exhibiting 'a great deal of ruin,' potentially at a critical moment in European security





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UK Defence John Healey Resignation Defence Investment Plan Rachel Reeves Ed Miliband Net Zero Welfare Spending Keir Starmer Armed Forces Russia Threat NATO Baltic Security

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