Residents worry proposed Box Elder County data center could transform the ‘mythical American West’

The Tribune spent a day touring western Box Elder County in and around where the proposed Stratos data center would go. Here's what we saw, and why a family is part of the fight to keep it as is.

On gravel roads between Interstate 15 and the site of a proposed data center, you see more cows than people. Rhonda Lauritzen points to where the water used to come up to land her family owns on the north arm of the Great Salt Lake during a tour of multiple sites in and near the project area for the proposed Stratos data center project on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Lawsuit: MIDA and Box Elder County leaders allegedly violated residents’ rights in O’Leary data center planData center opponents sue, saying Box Elder County’s referendum rejection wasn’t ‘disinterested and unbiased’Whistleblower phones were ‘blowing up’ in Utah state auditor’s office after MIDA data center vote, official says Who serves on MIDA? Here’s a breakdown of each board member behind plans for a massive Box Elder County data center.

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