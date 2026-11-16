Residents Urge Support for North Salt Lake's Nights Out Events Amid Council Debate

Community members are rallying to defend the Nights Out initiative, a series of inclusive cultural events launched in 2023 to foster unity and representation, after city council members began questioning the city's role in promoting them.

My husband and I moved to North Salt Lake in early 2016. We were instantly drawn to North Salt Lake because of its small, hometown feel.

The city sent out a wellness survey in 2023 and heard a strong call for cultural opportunities — we wanted to learn more about the communities not always represented, the communities too often seen through the lens of prejudice. From there, Unity in Our Community — now known as Nights Out — was born. Everyone was invited to participate. Events were published on the city social media pages and event boards on main roadways in the city.

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These events were never designed, nor promoted, to be exclusive. They were an opportunity to share American history and a vast range of cultures. I’ve seen how these events have created a safe space for residents, celebrate others and provide resources for our community. But now Nights Out is at risk.

North Salt Lake City Council Members are debating the value of such events and have expressed concerns about whether they should be promoted by the city. I hope that my neighbors will reach out to their council members and stress the importance of Nights Out, as well as sign our petition . Our elected officials need to hear firsthand stories of how these events have impacted residents and built their community.

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My husband and I both grew up in Utah — one within the predominant culture and one not — and we know what it’s like to be raised around those with a narrowed view. We want to raise our child in a place where they can learn about their neighbors; support them and stand up for them. Nights Out lets us do just that.

At our first Nights Out Pride, a LGBTQ+ couple living in North Salt Lake for more than 20 years told me they had never felt more seen and that they never thought they would see the day the city held a Pride night. We’ve seen couples holding hands, laughing and feeling safe to be themselves. During Juneteenth, we had an opportunity to learn about a historical moment through a different lens.

The Utah Black History Bus joined to share stories and help us understand what our fellow citizens and their ancestors have gone through. At Latino and Hispanic Heritage Night, our neighbors shared their heritage through crafts and dance. It brought tears to our eyes to see those in attendance cheering on their loved ones in native dance and dress. The events started small, chaired by North Salt Lake residents who wanted to engage their community.

I know these city chairs, they are all true catalysts in their community. They show up to committee and council meetings, they attend other events within and outside of Nights Out and they use this opportunity to create memories for hundreds of citizens. Each citizen chair prides themselves on creating an event that people leave happy and feel seen. Through these events, we have heard people talk about how they felt seen and part of North Salt Lake.

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It gives a space for racism and prejudice to be confronted directly — and hopefully stopped. It’s something North Salt Lake, in particular, needs considering a young Black girl died here by suicide in 2021 . Nights Out is about building trust, hope, engagement and education. It is a night built on resilience.

It’s more than 1,000 residents coming together to say, “We are here, and we are North Salt Lake. ” Nights Out should continue into the city’s future. If North Salt Lake cancels these events, they are sending a message to us, one that says, “Your livelihood, your community, your authenticity is not something we value.

” I urge my neighbors to contact your elected officials and tell them North Salt Lake is an inclusive and unified community — and that Nights Out should be a permanent part of our yearly lineup of community events. Gentry Holbrook lives in North Salt Lake. The Salt Lake Tribune is committed to creating a space where Utahns can share ideas, perspectives and solutions that move our state forward. We rely on your insight to do this.

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