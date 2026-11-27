Residents rehoused as Boulder Ready to Work program faces closure by end of the year
This week, participants at the Bridge House Ready to Work program in Boulder were all rehoused after the organization announced they were winding down the entire non-profit's operations.
BOULDER — This week, participants at the Bridge House Ready to Work program in Boulder were all rehoused after the organization announced they were winding down the entire non-profit's operations.
In an announcement earlier this month, the organization says upcoming closures were due to the"unpredictability of the current funding landscape”.
“I was there for two weeks, and we were told we had two weeks till we had to leave. So, I was there for about maybe a month,” said a former participant, Amanda Lake. But the sudden closure of the Boulder location was not new to Lake. She started at the organization’s Ready to Work program in Aurora which closed after the non-profit reduced staffing and programming earlier this year.
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