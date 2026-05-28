Residents question Layton City watering practices amid statewide conservation restrictions

As watering restrictions remain in place across Utah, some residents are questioning whether cities are following the same conservation rules enforced on homeow

As watering restrictions remain in place across Utah, some residents are questioning whether cities are following the same conservation rules enforced on homeowners. As watering restrictions remain in place across Utah, some residents are questioning whether cities are following the same conservation rules enforced on homeowners.

A Layton resident contacted KUTV news reporter Brian Will after spotting sprinklers watering a grassy drainage area during restricted daytime hours over the weekend.

“We come driving past this road all the time and rain birds are just spraying this whole weed patch,” resident Josh Boggess said. “It should be, I know, like a water catch basin, but got done at the park and they were still going. ” Boggess said he recorded video of the sprinklers running around 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to Layton City’s website, outdoor watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. “It’s kind of silly that we’re having all these restrictions put on us, especially from the city, when it’s city-owned property that they’re watering outside of their own restrictions,” Boggess said. The video shows sprinklers spraying a grassy area near what appears to be a drainage ditch. Boggess said the location made the watering even more confusing.

“It’s really targeting the drainage ditch,” he said. “I was like, OK, that’s a weird spot to even water. ” Utah communities have continued urging residents to conserve water as drought concerns and water supply issues remain top of mind statewide. Water use has also become a growing topic of debate amid concerns surrounding the Great Salt Lake and future water demands tied to development and data centers.

“Water’s been a lot in the news lately with the Great Salt Lake and the data center drama that’s come up,” Boggess said. “It just feels like cities that are putting restrictions on should be pulling their own weight. ” KUTV contacted Layton City, asking why watering was taking place during restricted hours, whether the incident violated city policy, why the area was being watered and what steps the city is taking to reduce water waste and lead by example.

However, Layton City’s public works director told KUTV he believed the area may fall under the Parks and Recreation Department’s responsibility and said he would look into the situation.

“They say we can’t water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.,” he said. “So I’d like them to abide by their own rules. ” This year the city of Layton said they are following the guidance to reduce water use by 20-percent or more. Right now the only time water should have been on during the day was when they were testing the system or there was a scheduling error.

This spot will be fixed immediately — they told residents every area would see brown spots this year and said they were prioritizing places like sports fields. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crTwo people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. The





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