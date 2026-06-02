A data center developer rejected in suburban Naperville is looking to help another company possibly build in the northwest suburbs.

A data center developer rejected in suburban Naperville is looking to help another company possibly build in the northwest suburbs. Vi Nguyen has the story.

Some residents are trying to stop them in Hoffman Estates as they seek rezoning approval from the village's plan commission. Residents living near 186 acres of farm land in Hoffman Estates have expressed their frustration and worry after learning the site could be home to a new data center.

“Given the fact that we’ve already got a couple in the area I don’t think we need a third one—we’re not for it,” said John Altstadt, who lives nearby. Altstadt told NBC Chicago he lives across the street in a private gated community and said he and his neighbors are against the possible idea near Higgins and Sutton Roads.

“What it is and what impact it could have on the community—that’s what I worry about,” he said. "I just don't think it's a good idea for us in this area and there are a lot of people who have the same concerns. " The Village of Hoffman Estates confirmed to NBC 5 Karis Critical/ H.E.

Holdings LLC purchased the Plum Farms property and indicated they would like to build a data center project in the future.company is seeking approval for rezonin “Find something else to develop that land for,” said Altstadt.

“There’s plenty of other things we could use that land for without necessarily bringing in another data center. ” While the village manager said a specific site plan or project hasn’t been developed yet, residents have already submitted letters to the plan commission asking them to deny the rezoning request citing concerns for the environment, their health and the possible impact on their community.

“It’s a beautiful community, just beautiful and for that to be happening is very disheartening,” said Joanie Pardun, who lives nearby. “We just don’t want everything, all the traffic all the other things that’s going to be involved with it – it’s just not right. ” The plan commission will hold a public hearing at Village Hall on Wednesday night. Some residents said they plan to attend. The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m.





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