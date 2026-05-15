Residents' lives 'utterly unbearable' as landfill stench takes over Newbiggin, Cumbria

Residents living near a Lake District beauty spot say their 'lives have been taken over' by the disgusting stench of a nearby landfill. The site, which had been publicly funded for almost three decades, was taken over by the private waste management firm Seletia in a deal worth millions. Locals have described their homes as being 'trapped' by the 'rotten egg' stench emitted by the landfill.

Residents living near a Lake District beauty spot say their 'lives have been taken over' by the disgusting stench of a nearby landfill. For almost three decades, the publicly-funded Flusco Landfill had been little more than a minor nuisance for those living in the quaint village of Newbiggin , Cumbria .

But last summer the site was taken over by the private waste management firm Seletia in a deal worth millions, and one which has made the lives of villagers 'utterly unbearable'. Locals have told the Daily Mail they now live in the shadows of a huge mound of 'c***' emitting a 'rotten egg' stench so potent they feel trapped in their homes





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Newbiggin Cumbria Flusco Landfill Seletia Private Waste Management Firm Disgusting Stench Rotten Egg Stench Lingering Smell Fly Infestation Oily And Murky Rivers Breaches Of Permits Enforcement Notice Temporary Stop Notice Enforcement Notice Leachate Discharge Residents' Health Concerns Private Firm Profiting Off Residents' Misery

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