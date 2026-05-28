Residents interrupt meeting, voice concerns over proposed Upper Merion data centers

Residents raised concerns about noise, pollution and water use during a packed hearing on proposed data centers that was interrupted several times.

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition opposing a proposal to build eight data centers in Upper Merion Township. A packed public hearing drew residents to the Upper Merion Township building Tuesday night as community members voiced strong opposition to a proposal to build eight data centers in their neighborhood.

The crowd was so large that many people spilled onto the lawn outside and watched the meeting on their phones because there was not enough room inside. The hearing marked the first public discussion about the proposed project from MLP Ventures. Data centers are large facilities that house servers and networking equipment used for cloud storage, streaming services and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, MLP Ventures founder Brian O’Neill answered questions from township leaders while residents repeatedly interrupted with concerns about the impact the centers could have on the community. Residents said the facilities could strain power grids, require large amounts of water for cooling systems and contribute to air pollution. Some also raised concerns about constant noise from the centers.

“I do think they want us to leave. I think that it’s almost a filibuster where they are over explaining and just giving a bunch of non answers,” Upper Merion resident Chloe Dashner said.

“They are not doing any research about how this going to affect us physically. " “It’s unfathomable how big some of these facilities are. The noise pollution, the heat that is all going to cause,” Upper Merion resident Vincent Barrett said. NBC10 reached out directly to O’Neill about the concerns raised by residents but had not heard back as of Wednesday night.

During the meeting, O’Neill addressed the crowd directly.

“I can’t tell you how to feel or how to think. All I can tell you is that we will make ourselves available to any and all of you as long as it takes. We will answer every question. We will come back if people can’t make it in here, we'll come back.

We have nothing to hide. We’ve been good neighbors for a long time and we intend to continue to be good neighbors in Upper Merion,” O’Neill said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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