Residents Fury as New-Build Estate Turns into Neglected Landscape Three Years After Completion

A Kent village estate promised as an idyllic setting is overrun with dead plants and cracked pavements, prompting a council investigation into the developers for failing to maintain the landscaping as per planning permission.

Residents of the recently completed Nightingale View estate in Hamstreet , Kent , are expressing profound anger and disappointment as the development, promised as an idyllic village setting, has deteriorated into a neglected landscape of dead plants, cracked pavements, and patchy, dying grass within just three years of the first homes being occupied.

The situation has sparked an investigation by Ashford Borough Council into potential breaches of planning permission by the developers, Bovis, a part of the Vistry Group. Homeowners, some of whom purchased properties off-plan before construction began, claim the developers have failed to maintain the communal areas, leading to a environment they describe as depressing and not fit for purpose.

The original planning application showcased a landscaping masterplan with grassed areas, hedgerows, and trees, but these have not been properly cared for since completion. Alan Brown, one of the first residents who moved from Scotland to be near his grandchildren, said the promise of a lovely landscape environment that enhanced the village has not been fulfilled, leaving his family questioning his decision.

He highlighted the lack of basic infrastructure, such as benches and bins in an 'amenity area,' and noted that his garden was initially so flooded his grandchildren could not play in it. Another long-term resident, Yvonne Jopling, stated that planting was done but nothing was watered, resulting in weed-overrun grass and a very low survival rate for trees. The financial aspect has also become a point of contention.

Maintenance of the estate was recently transferred to a management firm, Gateway, and the annual service charge has more than doubled from the original quote of £246 to over £600 without explanation. This fee covers 22 visits a year for grass trimming, litter removal, plant management, and tree pruning, yet residents see little evidence of this work being carried out effectively.

Clifford Jolin, a 20-year resident of Hamstreet, emphasized that the community simply wants the developers to fulfill their promises and take responsibility. In response, a Vistry spokesperson acknowledged the disappointment and apologized that the landscaping had not met expectations. The company committed to funding all necessary remediation, including replacing dead or missing trees and resolving wider landscaping issues, with residents not being asked to cover these costs.

The Ashford Borough Council confirmed it is aware of the issues and is investigating to determine if any planning breaches have occurred. The case highlights broader concerns about the quality and aftercare of new-build developments, and the reputation of Vistry Group, which has faced national headlines recently due to slow sales and a share price slump.

Despite its financial challenges, the developers insist they are working on a plan to bring the estate to its intended standard, but residents remain deeply frustrated by the prolonged neglect and the impact on their quality of life and property values





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Nightingale View Hamstreet Kent Bovis Vistry Group Ashford Borough Council Landscaping New-Build Estate Planning Breach Maintenance Service Charge

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