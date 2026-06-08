Residents in Kent are expressing their frustration over the state of their new-build estate, Nightingale View, which has turned into a bleak mess of dead plants and cracked pavements just three years after being built.

Residents in Kent are expressing their frustration over the state of their new-build estate, Nightingale View , which has turned into a bleak mess of dead plants and cracked pavements just three years after being built.

The estate, which was developed by Bovis, part of Vistry Group, was initially marketed as a dream village setting with well-maintained landscaping. However, householders have been complaining about issues with the estate's cracked footpaths, dead trees, and patchy, dying grass for over two years. The developers have insisted that they are working on a plan to get the estate to the 'intended standard', but residents are still frustrated.

A landscaping masterplan was submitted to the council as part of the original planning application, which showed grassed areas, hedgerows and trees that have not been maintained since the estate was built. The council has launched an investigation into whether the developers have breached planning permission. Residents are also concerned about the increase in service charges, which have risen from £246 to over £600 per year without explanation.

The fee covers 22 visits a year for grass trimming, litter removal, plant management and tree pruning. The developers have promised to fund all necessary remediation, including replacing any dead or missing trees and resolving wider landscaping issues, and residents will not be asked to cover these costs. The council is currently investigating the matter to determine if any planning breaches have occurred.

The estate's maintenance was transferred to Essex management firm, Gateway, last month, and residents are hoping that the change will bring about improvements. However, until then, the estate remains a source of frustration for its residents





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nightingale View Kent Bovis Vistry Group Planning Permission Estate Maintenance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Hollywood Reignites Planning Battle at £1million Kent FarmhouseCelebrity baker Paul Hollywood has reignited a planning battle at his £1million Kent farmhouse after submitting revised plans for a new kitchen and dining area. The Great British Bake Off judge had previously been rejected by town hall planners, but the new designs aim to address their concerns and have received supportive comments from neighbours.

Read more »

Power & Politics: NY state comptroller primary; Suffolk Democratic leadership race; State budget breakdownVoters across New York are facing several key political contests, including a high-profile statewide primary that will determine who oversees public funds.

Read more »

Rubio Targets Cuba's GAESA Conglomerate as 'State within a State' Blamed for Economic CrisisU.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Cuba's powerful state-run conglomerate GAESA of being a corrupt entity that hoards wealth while ordinary Cubans endure blackouts and shortages. Rubio stated that the economic suffering is not due to U.S. sanctions but to plunder by GAESA, which he describes as a 'state within a state' accountable to no one. He emphasized that the U.S. wants a relationship with the Cuban people,not GAESA, implying that any aid must involve dismantling the conglomerate. Cuba has countered tHat GAESA is a necessary response to the U.S. blockade,citing its efficiency. GAESA, founded in 1995 by Raúl Castro, is estimated to control 40-70% of the economy through its arms in tourism, retail,and finance. The collapse of tourism due to sanctions has dealt a heavy blow to its finances. Experts largely agree that GAESA is corrupt yet note Cuba is not a full kleptocracy.

Read more »

Iowa All-State OT Reid Steger Commits to South Dakota StateA massive recruiting win for the Jackrabbits in Iowa

Read more »