Residents Evacuated Over Fears of Collapsing Disused Coal Mines in Scotland

Dozens of families in Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire, have been forced to evacuate their homes due to ground movement linked to nearby disused coal mines. Cracks have appeared in properties, with some houses described as 'tipping over'. Authorities are investigating while residents fear further spread of the problem.

Dozens of families have been forced to flee their homes amid fears that nearby disused coal mines are collapsing. Residents in Coalsnaughton , Clackmannanshire , said their homes have been left with huge cracks after ground movement below.

Some 30 properties in the former mining village's Benbuck View were evacuated earlier this month, and this week those living in another 30 homes in neighbouring Dunmoss View were told they also had to leave. There are now worries the problem could spread even further, with residents in a nearby street saying they have packed their bags. Families in Dunmoss View were taking their belongings out of the homes that they can't return to without permission.

Marc Payoyo, 40, was among them and said that after hearing a 'commotion' in the street on Wednesday morning he tried to open his door - only to discover he could not.

'I had to forcefully open it, and in my backyard I can see there's big cracks,' he said. 'There's cracks all over the ceiling, sidewalls, all of the window and door frames. ' He said cracks were also appearing in gardens along the street. It was around midnight when Mr Payoyo and his wife Laarni heard noises but dismissed it as nothing out of the ordinary.

The father, who moved into the property a matter of months ago, said: 'We could hear some creaking sounds but we didn't take notice. I thought it was just neighbours because it's bin day.

'We were just surprised when we woke up. It seems like our house is tipping now - tipping over.

' Everything from furniture to air fryers was being taken out of the latest properties affected, but there are now concerns the disruption could spread to the next street along - Nechtan Drive. Aaron Anderson, who lives there with his wife Megan and three daughters, said he was 'petrified' his home would be next. The 36-year-old said: 'I'm scared of where we are going to go because we have nowhere. I've packed bags already.

'When it first happened down at Benbuck, it was little toddlers walking past at 10pm at night, and that's horrific. You are having to wake your child up because you're being evacuated.

' Past planning documents for what would become Benbuck View said it was 'in the likely zone of influence from workings in two seams of coal at shallow to 50m depth, and last worked in 1875'. Meanwhile, separate documents showed an old mineshaft outside a home in Dunmoss View.

Clackmannanshire Council chief executive Nikki Bridle said: 'The priority continues to be the safety of everyone involved, and our officers remain in the local area to offer further guidance to residents during what we appreciate is a worrying time for them.

' Surveyors were seen in the area where the streets are fenced off, and a large drill could be heard operating. Carl Banton, of the Mining Remediation Authority, said: 'Work is continuing at pace to establish the cause, with multiple specialist teams on site.





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Coal Mines Evacuation Ground Movement Cracks Coalsnaughton Clackmannanshire Mining Remediation Housing Safety

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