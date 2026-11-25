KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and remained at the scene putting out hot spots.

Investigators said the fire likely started on the front porch, where a discarded cigarette appears to have sparked the flames. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport. Work is underway to prevent flooding in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, which was devastated by king tides nearly four years ago.

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Western Washington is bracing for a storm bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and the threat of flooding and isolated power outages as people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving. Seattle and King County are asking a court to block Initiative 638, saying the measure would conflict with local law and violate the Washington Constitution. A Joint Base Lewis-McChord sergeant pleaded guilty to conspiring to gather and transfer national defense information to people connected to China.