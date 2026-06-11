Resident Evil Requiem: The Best Game of 2026?

Resident Evil Requiem is a thrilling new installment in the iconic video game franchise, offering something both new and familiar. The game introduces a new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, an FBI analyst investigating a string of gruesome deaths, while also allowing players to control Leon S. Kennedy, a former Raccoon City police officer and fan-favorite. With a hint of nostalgia and a lot of new thrills, Resident Evil Requiem proves that the franchise's formula can embrace nostalgia while still being fresh.

2026 is just about halfway done, and in that time, fans have already experienced some of the best video games of the year, including 007: First Light and Pokémon Pokopia.

These two titles barely scratch the surface, with many phenomenal games making this year unmissable for fans, and that is even before Grand Theft Auto VI comes out. 2026 also marks the 30th anniversary of Resident Evil, one of the most iconic video game franchises known for titles such as Resident Evil 4, which redefined the horror and action genres. After the series redefined itself with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the ninth mainline installment is a true juggernaut and arguably the best game of 2026: Resident Evil Requiem.

With over 7 million copies sold, the ninth installment is selling like hot cakes, proving it is not only a Game of the Year candidate, but also in the running for the best Resident Evil game of all time. It's wild to think that a series might hit its peak 30 years into its existence, but Resident Evil: Requiem might just be the franchise's best effort to date.

And with an upcoming film directed by Zach Cregger, known for Weapons, this anniversary is shaping up to be the biggest in the franchise's history. Highlighted by Requiem, there is no better time to be a Resident Evil fan. What Is 'Resident Evil Requiem' About? The new Resident Evil game offers something both new and familiar, introducing a new protagonist with Grace Ashcroft (Angela Sant'Albano), an FBI analyst investigating a string of gruesome deaths.

However, fans also get to play as Leon S. Kennedy (Nick Apostolides), a former Raccoon City police officer who is now a special operative agent. This fan-favorite is best known as the protagonist of Resident Evil 4, one of the best video games of the 2000s. With a hint of nostalgia and a lot of new thrills, Resident Evil Requiem proved that the franchise's formula can embrace nostalgia while still being fresh.

As Grace searches for answers, she finds herself at the abandoned Wrenwood Hotel, which is coincidentally the place where her mother was killed eight years ago. Facing her traumatic past, Grace's path crosses with Leon after he is sent to find a missing police officer. As their cases connect, they must uncover the truth behind the original incident in Raccoon City and conquer their inner demons.

The gameplay involves players controlling both Grace and Leon, using the former for puzzles, stealth, and evading enemies, and the latter for action-centric gameplay where players fight against the upcoming horrors. This dual protagonist mechanic constantly switches the vibe, giving fans the best of both worlds by balancing both horror-focused and action-focused segments.

The addition of The Girl makes gameplay much more terrifying for Grace; as the player is only able to run, the gameplay becomes more tense and suspenseful whenever she is around. Leon brings back the dramatic backflips and engaging combat through melee skills and shooting mechanics, which the player uses to progress through the story, learn about each character's respective past, and solve the murder and kidnapping at Wrenwood Hotel





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Resident Evil Resident Evil 4 Leon S. Kennedy Grace Ashcroft Wrenwood Hotel Action-Focused Gameplay Horror-Focused Gameplay Dual Protagonist Mechanic The Girl

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evil Dead Burn Eyes Strong Summer Box Office with Early Projections and Positive Trailer ResponseThe upcoming horror film Evil Dead Burn is projected to earn $21-30 million in its domestic opening weekend and $45-75 million over its full run, aligning with past franchise successes. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the movie follows a family confronting Deadites after a tragic loss. Early trailer reactions are positive, with praise for its visual craft, and the July 10 release aims to capitalize on horror demand while avoiding direct genre competition, despite openings against Moana and The Odyssey.

Read more »

Resident denies racial slur allegation, Lower Paxton supervisor stands by his accountThe Lower Paxton Township resident accused of directing racial slurs at Lower Paxton Supervisor Charles Stuart is strongly denying the allegation and calling on

Read more »

South Side resident seeks answers on aging SAWS pipes as water concerns persistA South Side resident asked KSAT to help find out when aging San Antonio Water System (SAWS) pipes on his street will be replaced.

Read more »

‘September 5,’ ‘Resident Evil’ Producer Martin Moszkowicz Named Zurich Film Festival PresidentThe former Constantin Film Chairman will take over from current ZFF President Doris Fiala next month.

Read more »