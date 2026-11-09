Resident Evil Reboot Dominates Streaming Charts Ahead of Potential Sequel

The Resident Evil reboot leads Fandango and Apple TV charts following its November 3 release, sparking fan speculation for a sequel despite no official announcement from Sony Pictures.

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot has surged to the top of premium digital entertainment charts just weeks after its theatrical release, signaling massive audience demand for the horror franchise. The film, starring Austin Abrams as Bryan and Paul Walter Hauser as Paul, climbed to the No.

1 spot on Fandango's premium video-on-demand chart for the period of November 2-8. This ranking places the horror hit ahead of major competing titles, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Verity, demonstrating its strong hold on the streaming market.

Resident Evil Chart Dominance Details

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The film officially arrived for digital viewing on November 3, allowing it to quickly capture the top position on the Apple TV Store in the United States. Its success is not limited to domestic markets, as the reboot also ranked among the most-watched titles in several international countries. Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained a stronger position on the broader global chart, the Resident Evil reboot's performance on specific premium platforms highlights its dedicated fanbase.

Fandango's updated rankings for the week of November 2-8 featured a diverse mix of genres alongside the horror hit. Following Resident Evil at No. 2 was Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Verity securing the third position. The remainder of the top ten list included Primetime at fourth, Forgotten Island at fifth, and Sense and Sensibility at sixth, showing a varied consumer interest in thrillers, dramas, and family films.

Stakeholder Positions and Critical Reception

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Zach Cregger, the director known for his previous works Barbarian and Weapons, drew significant inspiration from the video games he played for thousands of hours. This deep connection to the source material appears to have resonated strongly with critics and audiences alike, resulting in a 96% Tomatometer score and a 90% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. The high critical approval suggests that the adaptation successfully balanced fidelity to the game mechanics with cinematic storytelling.

Despite the overwhelming commercial success and positive critical reception, neither the chart position nor the intense fan reaction confirms that a Resident Evil sequel has been officially announced. Sony Pictures has not released any statements regarding the production of a follow-up film, leaving the future of the franchise in a state of high anticipation but no confirmed planning.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The film's rapid ascent to the top of digital charts indicates a strong potential for renewed interest in the broader horror genre and video game adaptations. The presence of other titles like The Dog Stars at No. 10 and Practical Magic 2 at No. 8 in the same ranking period underscores a competitive but lucrative landscape for digital releases. Industry observers are monitoring these numbers closely to gauge the long-term sustainability of the reboot's popularity.

As fans continue to stream the film in record numbers, the conversation around a potential sequel grows louder, even in the absence of official confirmation from studio executives. The success of this reboot may influence future programming decisions for digital platforms and theatrical distributors looking to capitalize on established gaming IP. Until a formal announcement is made, the film remains the dominant force in the premium video-on-demand sector, holding its ground against major franchise competitors.