Resident Evil Outperforms Street Fighter at Box Office Despite Mixed Trends

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot earns $400 million globally with high critical praise, while Kitao Sakurai's Street Fighter film underperforms with $93 million against an $82 million budget.

Live-action video game adaptations are experiencing a sharp divergence in performance, with recent releases showing vastly different outcomes. Director Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot has emerged as a major commercial success, while Kitao Sakurai's Street Fighter movie faces significant challenges in theaters. This contrast highlights the varying impacts of critical reception and audience word-of-mouth on box office trajectories.

Resident Evil Achieves Major Box Office Success

The Resident Evil reboot, directed by Zach Cregger, has accumulated a global box office total of $400 million. This figure was achieved within just seven weeks of its theatrical release, demonstrating strong and sustained audience interest. The film was produced on a budget of $75 million, resulting in a highly profitable return on investment for the studio.

Also read Street Fighter Projected to Exit Domestic Top 10 Box Office Chart

Critical reception has played a significant role in driving this financial success. The film currently holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as one of the most critically acclaimed entries in the franchise. Collider critic Carly Lane noted the film's effectiveness, stating that when the movie works, it delivers a compelling horror experience that resonates with viewers.

As the film's theatrical run begins to wind down, its popularity is transferring to digital platforms. At the time of the latest data collection, the movie ranked as the second-most-watched film on the Amazon charts in the United States. This transition from cinema to home viewing indicates a robust long-term demand for the property beyond its initial opening weekends.

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Street Fighter Struggles with Reviews and Revenue

Conversely, the live-action Street Fighter film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, has faced substantial headwinds. Starring Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, the movie premiered to a strong opening weekend, reaching the top of the box office charts initially. However, negative word-of-mouth quickly eroded its momentum, causing a steep decline in subsequent weeks.

Review aggregators reflect the critical dismissal of the project, with Street Fighter holding a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Aidan Kelley criticized the film for containing excessive exposition and failing to deliver engaging character drama. These critiques suggest that narrative execution and character development were primary factors in the audience's disappointment.

Financially, the film has fallen short of industry expectations. Reports indicate the movie generated only $93 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $82 million. This narrow margin leaves little room for profit after accounting for marketing and distribution costs, marking it as a significant underperformer in the current market landscape.

Contrasting Fates in Video Game Adaptations

The disparity between these two films underscores the volatility of adapting popular video game IPs for the screen. While Street Fighter was KO'd by theatrical competition and poor reception, Resident Evil benefited from a strategy that prioritized critical quality and horror elements familiar to fans. The success of Cregger's follow-up to his film Weapons contrasts sharply with the struggles of Sakurai's project.

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Industry observers note that the mixed bag of results for big-screen game adaptations over the past few months highlights the importance of tonal consistency and narrative clarity. Resident Evil's ability to maintain its position in theaters and transition successfully to streaming platforms demonstrates a clear path to profitability that Street Fighter failed to follow.

As Street Fighter continues to be removed from theaters, the focus for studios may shift toward understanding what drives sustained audience engagement. The $400 million haul of the Resident Evil reboot sets a high bar for future projects, suggesting that critical acclaim and strong genre execution are vital for maximizing box office potential in the competitive live-action adaptation space.