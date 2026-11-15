Resident Evil Original Sin Film Release Date and Cast Details

Resident Evil Original Sin Prelude to Biohazard is a fan-made film set for release in 2027. It features the original cast and aims for canonical accuracy.

Capcom prepares for a significant addition to the Resident Evil franchise in 2027 with the upcoming release of Resident Evil: Original Sin - Prelude to Biohazard. This feature-length project emerges as a direct response to the fan desire for a narrative that adheres strictly to the lore established in the early video games. While the studio has enjoyed a strong 2026 marked by the critical success of Resident Evil 9 and the unique cinematic interpretation by director Zach Cregger, the studio ecosystem is expanding to include this dedicated fan production.

Film Targets Original Game Events

Resident Evil: Original Sin - Prelude to Biohazard serves as a prequel that bridges the gap between the infamous Arklay Mountain murders and the night S.T.A.R.S. enters the Spencer Mansion. The narrative focuses on the core team of Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, and Albert Wesker. The project explicitly aims to recreate the events of the first game with a level of fidelity that many viewers feel has been lacking in previous Hollywood adaptations. By focusing on this specific timeline, the film targets diehard fans who prioritize canonical accuracy over standalone storytelling interpretations.

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Faithful Recreation of Characters

The production brings together a cast of renowned cosplayers to embody the iconic roles with precision. Michael Cosblade Young portrays Albert Wesker, while Annie Roig takes on the role of Jill Valentine. MimiDoesCosplay is cast as Rebecca Chambers, completing the initial S.T.A.R.S. team dynamic. The trailers have showcased these performers in meticulously recreated outfits designed to match the aesthetic of the original PlayStation era titles. The visual style is intended to honor the source material rather than reimagine it through a modern cinematic lens.

Director Brandon Salisbury Vision

Brandon Salisbury directs the project, bringing his extensive background in video game media analysis to the table. He previously directed a documentary exploring the failed production of George A. Romero's early Resident Evil movie, giving him deep insight into the challenges of adapting the franchise. Salisbury has stated that Hollywood may never provide an accurate video game movie adaptation, a sentiment highlighted by the ambiguous nature of Zach Cregger recent film. Cregger directed a standalone experience that diverges from established canon, whereas Salisbury aims to correct that course by staying true to the video game script.

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Independent Funding and Distribution

The film was financed through a successful IndieGoGo campaign that raised $188,368 from 729 backers. This model ensures the production remains a non-profit endeavor dedicated to the community. The project is now in its final stages of production after the fundraising effort concluded. The movie will be available for free viewing via the Residence of Evil YouTube channel. This independent team is the same group responsible for previous fan films like The Keepers Diary and Resurrection, establishing a track record of quality within the fan adaptation space.

Physical Media Options Available

Collectors interested in owning a physical copy of the film have tiered options available through the remaining backing platform. The standard Blu-ray edition is priced at $65 for those who want high-definition quality. For enthusiasts seeking a retro aesthetic, the VHS edition is available for $200. These physical releases allow supporters to preserve the film outside of streaming platforms. The release is scheduled for the start of 2027, positioning it as a major event for fans waiting for a canonical Resident Evil narrative.