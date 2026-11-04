Resident Evil Movie Dominates Digital Charts After Box Office Record

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil hits #1 on Apple TV after earning $400.3 million globally, surpassing previous franchise films and securing top digital spots.

Director Zach Cregger's latest film, Resident Evil, has immediately seized control of digital streaming platforms following its theatrical run. The movie became available for digital purchase and rental on Tuesday, November 3, quickly climbing to the number one position on the Apple TV Store's Top 20 Movies chart in the United States. According to data tracked by FlixPatrol, the R-rated horror sensation secured the top spot after just one day of availability on digital storefronts. This rapid ascent highlights the sustained public interest in the franchise despite a long hiatus since previous entries.

Box Office Success and Digital Dominance

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil was released in theaters on September 18, marking a significant return for the franchise after a five-year dormancy. The film has grossed $400.3 million worldwide, easily establishing itself as the highest-grossing Resident Evil movie of all time. Its commercial performance on the big screen has seamlessly translated to digital success, with the film currently holding the #1 spot on Apple TV. The movie ranks higher than major recent releases including Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide to become the 3rd highest-grossing movie of all time. It also surpasses Anne Hathaway's psychological thriller Verity, Robert Pattinson's drama Primetime, and Denis Villeneuve's first Dune movie on the charts.

Also read Resident Evil Movie Reboot Hits $400 Million Box Office Milestone

Franchise History and Critical Acclaim

The Resident Evil franchise has a complex cinematic history that includes multiple reboots and distinct iterations. The series famously rose to prominence through the original films spotlighting an original character named Alice, played by Milla Jovovich. Later, 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City attempted to reboot the franchise with a narrative closer to the original video games. That film featured names like Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell, along with characters such as Leon S. Kennedy and the Redfields, but ultimately was not a commercial hit. In contrast, Zach Cregger's latest installment has received universal acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a near-perfect 96 percent critics' score and a 90 percent audience score. ScreenRant critic Brandon Zachary gave the new horror movie a 9 out of 10 score, praising it as a horror masterclass.

Competition and Market Position

The dominance of Resident Evil on digital charts is notable given the strength of its competition. In addition to beating out the billion-dollar Spider-Man entry, the film has displaced 2026 horror sensation Obsession and the sci-fi kaiju film Godzilla Minus One. This performance underscores the powerful pull of both the brand name and the director's vision. The R-rated content has not deterred audiences, as the film's strong box office number of $400.3 million demonstrates broad appeal across different demographic groups. The digital success confirms that the appetite for high-quality horror cinema remains robust, with fans eager to revisit the theatrical experience in their own homes.

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Future of the Franchise and Director Plans

As of the current reporting period, neither Zach Cregger nor the studio has confirmed a sequel or indicated that the director will return to helm a follow-up movie. The decision to proceed with further installments may be influenced by the reception of the film's press run, which was largely focused on responding to fans' complaints about how the movie followed an original character. The protagonist is Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, a medical courier rather than a character from the original video games. Despite these controversies, Cregger revealed on The Town with Matthew Belloni that he has plans for where the franchise could go next. He expressed a desire to have a hand in any potential sequels, though whether that role involves directing, writing, or serving as an executive producer remains undecided until the fate of a Resident Evil sequel is officially announced.

Creative Team and Release Details

The creative team behind this successful reboot includes writers Shay Hatten and Zach Cregger, ensuring a consistent vision for the story. The film is supported by a substantial list of producers including Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Miri Yoon, Robert Kulzer, Roy Lee, Victor Hadida, and Zach Cregger. The movie has a runtime of 95 minutes and is classified under the horror, sci-fi, and adventure genres. Its release on September 18, 2026, set the stage for a record-breaking run that continued to grow as it transitioned to home video. The film's ability to outperform previous entries and compete with other major Hollywood blockbusters suggests a revitalized interest in the Resident Evil brand. Fans and critics alike are now waiting to see if the studio capitalizes on this momentum with a direct sequel that might incorporate more elements from the source material.