Resident Evil Movie Breaks Box Office Records Surpassing Franchise Legacy

The new Resident Evil film outperforms Milla Jovovich's final chapter and Dennis Villeneuve's Dune, establishing a new benchmark for the horror franchise.

The latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise has firmly established itself as a box office powerhouse, breaking records just one week after its digital debut. This new installment is rapidly exiting theatrical runs while securing its position as the top-grossing movie in the long-running series history.

Resident Evil Outgrosses Jovovich Era Blockbusters

The new Resident Evil film has surpassed the lifetime global haul of the sixth and final installment in the original series. That previous entry starred Milla Jovovich and grossed more than $310 million worldwide. The new reboot achieved this milestone with a fraction of the theaters that the original final chapter utilized during its peak run.

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This success marks a significant turnaround for the brand, arriving only a few years after a failed reboot. That earlier attempt at revitalizing the franchise grossed roughly one-tenth as much at the global box office compared to the new success. The new film has easily outgrossed the performance of the Milla Jovovich era finale.

Zach Cregger Director Wins Industry Awards

The film highlights the rapid rise of director Zach Cregger, who has achieved major commercial success in a relatively short career. Cregger broke out only four years ago with the sleeper hit Barbarian. His follow-up feature, Weapons, grossed $270 million worldwide.

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Weapons also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Both Barbarian and Weapons are Certified Fresh on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The new Resident Evil film posted a higher critical score than either of those previous successes.

Surpassing Major Hollywood Blockbusters

The new Resident Evil movie is positioned to overtake several other major Hollywood releases. It is scheduled to surpass the lifetime haul of Denis Villeneuve's first Dune film this weekend. Additionally, the movie has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

These achievements demonstrate the immense popularity of the horror genre and the specific appeal of this reboot. The film continues to attract audiences despite playing in fewer locations than its initial opening weekend. The financial performance indicates strong word-of-mouth and sustained interest.

Franchise Legacy and Future Outlook

The Resident Evil franchise is best known for the six movies starring Milla Jovovich. That series went out with a bang in terms of critical reception and commercial stability. The new film honors that legacy while carving out its own distinct path.

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The success of this reboot suggests a strong future for the brand. Studios are likely to take notice of the profitability and audience engagement. The new Resident Evil film stands as the best-reviewed and highest-grossing installment in the franchise history.