Resident Evil Franchise to Get More Releases on Switch 2 This Year

The Resident Evil franchise has been on a legendary run of releases over the past few years, with several entries like Resident Evil Requiem far surpassing sales records for the series. Although we only just got a new Resident Evil game, Capcom still has several exciting new releases in store for fans, like the surprisingly short wait for the upcoming Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake. A recent leak suggests that we can expect to see several new Resident Evil releases not only far sooner, but potentially even before the year is over.

The Resident Evil franchise has been on a legendary run of releases over the past few years, with several entries like Resident Evil Requiem far surpassing sales records for the series.

Although we only just got a new Resident Evil game, Capcom still has several exciting new releases in store for fans, like the surprisingly short wait for the upcoming Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake. Even though the remake already offers plenty of reasons to celebrate on its own, a recent leak suggests that we can expect to see several new Resident Evil releases not only far sooner, but potentially even before the year is over.

Announced around the same time as Nintendo's latest Direct, the infamous leaker NateTheHate2 has reiterated on X that several of the most recent entries in the Resident Evil franchise will still be making their way to the Switch 2 this year despite their absence at the latest showcase, which includes the remakes for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4, respectively. Even without much to back up the information itself, NateTheHate2 is a well-known figure among the Nintendo leaks community who has made a plethora of accurate leaks in the past, with many of the latest predictions being proven in the most recent Nintendo Direct.

While it's still far from an official confirmation and doesn't have a release window to mark down just yet, the update on the new Resident Evil ports is still an exciting prospect for fans of the series, which wouldn't come as much of a surprise considering that both the most recent Resident Evil Requiem and the upcoming Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake were both advertised as Switch 2 launch titles.

Although the rumored ports don't cut down on the wait before the next rumored remakes for Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 1, the fact that we're getting more re-releases for some of the most beloved entries in the series is still an excellent sight to see, especially considering it's a great way to make the series more accessible to an even wider array of players.

Aside from helping new fans get into the survival horror franchise for the first time, being able to replay games like Resident Evil on the go is a great way to get even more enjoyment out of them as well, whether you want to play while traveling or without the hassle of a full-blown gaming setup





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