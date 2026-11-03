Resident Evil Earns $400 Million as Zach Cregger's Film Heads Home

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise by far, and Fandango has released its opening minutes to mark the home release.

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil has earned $400 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise by a wide margin. The movie adapts the long-running video game series and follows a man on a cold, snowy night who does not yet know that something has broken containment at a nearby lab. To mark the film coming home, Fandango has released the first few minutes of the movie.

The story puts the audience in the middle of a fast-moving, dangerous night, and its opening minutes set the tone for the rest of the film. Fandango's clip is presented as a way to get viewers into the right frame of mind before they watch the full movie. Austin Abrams, who stars in the film, has been part of the promotion that has followed its strong run.

Also read Zach Cregger Says Resident Evil Comparisons Left Him Frustrated

How Cregger Returned Resident Evil to Its Gameplay Roots

Zach Cregger approached the hit video game franchise by going back to basics, aiming to make audiences feel like the player. The franchise had already spawned seven movies before his version arrived.

Cregger wanted viewers to experience someone slowly moving through an increasingly scary and aggressive world while leveling up weapons and items along the way. The approach gives the film a structure that mirrors the rhythm of playing the games, with tension building step by step.

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Fan Reaction and Box Office Performance

Resident Evil has earned $400 million, and its total is the highest in the franchise by far. That result shows that the film reached a far wider audience than the core fans who have followed the games for years.

Some hardcore fans of the franchise did not like that the film was so tangential to the lore of the series. Even so, the box office result suggests that many moviegoers embraced Cregger's take and recommended it to friends.

Strong reviews and word of mouth make it likely that Resident Evil will keep drawing audiences in the weeks ahead. The film's combination of critical praise and personal recommendations is the main reason its run has continued to build.

Why the Film's Momentum Matters for Franchise Fans

The success of Resident Evil shows that a video game adaptation can perform strongly when it focuses on the feeling of play rather than only on series history. Cregger's film has given the franchise its biggest commercial result to date.

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For viewers who have not yet seen the movie, Fandango's released footage offers a preview of the tone and pacing that drew audiences in. For longtime fans, the film's record total is a sign that the franchise can still reach new people with a fresh approach.