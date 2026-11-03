Resident Evil Director Cregger Seeks Franchise Role Beyond Directing

Director Cregger reflects on the franchise's $400 million box office success and his desire to shape future installments through writing and producing rather than directing.

The latest entry in the video game adaptation franchise has officially surpassed the $400 million worldwide box office mark. This financial milestone confirms the enduring commercial viability of the horror series and highlights the significant impact of Paul W.S. Cregger's directorial vision on the property.

Cregger's Evolution Within The Series

Paul W.S. Cregger assumed the director role for the recent installment after a career trajectory that included working on highly successful projects. He previously directed entries in a different franchise that was largely considered a guilty pleasure during its first seven releases. That series successfully lured audiences into theaters and established a strong fanbase.

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Cregger's transition to the zombie genre allowed him to apply his storytelling expertise to a new type of monster narrative. He brought a distinct stylistic approach to the project that differentiated it from previous entries in the long-running series. This fresh perspective helped the film achieve critical and commercial success.

Desire For Future Creative Control

When asked about the potential for more movies in the franchise, Cregger expressed a clear interest in maintaining a creative presence. He stated that he would want to have a hand in any future productions rather than stepping away completely. He cannot help but have an idea for where the franchise could go next.

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Cregger referred to the series as a legitimate franchise rather than just a collection of standalone films. He believes there is significant narrative potential that has not yet been explored. His goal is to guide the direction of future stories to ensure they align with his vision for the brand.

Strategic Shift Away From Directing

Despite his success, Cregger often emphasizes his desire to tell a wide variety of stories. He does not want to get tied down to just one franchise for the remainder of his career. This mindset influences his current and upcoming professional decisions across multiple projects.

His first horror movie marked a departure from his typical pattern of original ideas. The film was a franchise movie based on a video game, yet Cregger managed to make it his own. The result looked nothing like anything that came before it while still playing true to the source material.

Up next for Cregger is a sci-fi film that he is not directing. He worked on the story for the project but has taken a backseat to the director. This approach mirrors his current feelings about the zombie franchise. He seems keen on staying involved in successful films through writing and producing.

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Upcoming Writing Projects And Genre Trends

Cregger is currently writing the script for an upcoming horror movie based on an internet phenomenon. He has confirmed that he is not planning on directing that project. Brian Duffield is set to direct the film instead. This division of labor allows Cregger to focus on narrative development.

Looking ahead, Cregger is already thinking about how to expand the universe further. He considers the original story of the main character to be foul, which makes the concept of a sequel feel different. However, with a new project involving the character Aunt Gladys, he sees a clear opportunity for expansion.

Cregger cannot help but think of everywhere the main protagonist could turn into a monster. There is no telling what he could do next if he decides to help create the story for upcoming movies in that franchise. His creative energy remains focused on evolving the lore and introducing new threats.

The financial success of the latest film provides a strong foundation for these future plans. Studios are likely to consider his input when greenlighting new installments. Cregger's involvement could ensure that the franchise maintains its high production values and narrative consistency.