Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026 for 2027 Release

Capcom has officially announced the remake of the classic survival horror title Resident Evil: Code Veronica during the 2026 Summer Game Fest. The remake, set to launch in 2027, will modernize the nearly thirty-year-old original with a visual overhaul and lean into the horror elements that defined the series. Players will once again control Claire Redfield as she ventures to a mysterious island to rescue her brother Chris, setting up key timeline events for later installments.

After countless rumors and leaks leading up to the event, Resident Evil: Code Veronica has finally been revealed at the 2026 Summer Game Fest. Offering a massively overhauled experience for players to revisit nearly three decades later, the original Code Veronica will be more accessible than ever before when it releases in 2027.

Returning to the shoes of the Redfield siblings, the Code Veronica Remake will once again follow Claire's attempts to rescue her brother from an Umbrella base mere months after the events of Resident Evil 2. While the upcoming remake of Code Veronica not only offers a gorgeous visual upgrade compared to the original game, it will also help set up the events of later entries in the Resident Evil timeline.

Revealed right at the start of this year's Summer Game Fest after a few cheeky hints over someone looking for their that "came in like a boulder," the trailer offered a plethora of short glimpses of familiar areas and characters from Code Veronica in Resident Evil's gorgeous new engine. While we don't actually get to see Chris or much else in the teaser itself, the reveal did confirm that the Resident Evil Code Veronica remake will be released sometime in 2027, only a year after the release of the latest Resident Evil Requiem.

Coming hot off the heels of Resident Evil Requiem, the classic remake will see Claire traveling to an island that's only shown for a split second during the trailer, which turns out to be filled with more than a few horrifying discoveries that are infamous among fans of the series. Despite not showing any gameplay footage for fans to sink their teeth into, the Code Veronica Remake already seems like it's leaning more heavily into the scarier side of the series, which matches up with the rumors we've been hearing about its strong survival horror direction.

While there is certainly plenty of room for some tension-filled combat and action sequences, if it's anything like the original Code Veronica, the footage we've seen already shows some promising glimpses of how it will shake up the formula of the original game from the 90s, while developing characters we haven't seen on screen in over a decade at this point. While we'll have to wait and see before we find out more about the exact changes or gameplay style you can expect to see in the full release of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, if it's even remotely like Capcom's recent remakes, there are plenty of reasons to be excited, whether you're a new player or a long-time fan





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