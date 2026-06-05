Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Revealed as Resident Evil Veronica, Set for 2027 Launch

Capcom has officially announced a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, titled Resident Evil Veronica, during Summer Game Fest. The game, starring Claire Redfield, is slated for release in 2027 and continues the trend of modernizing classic Resident Evil titles following the success of Resident Evil 4 remake.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. It's officially Claire Redfield 's time to shine once more.

At Summer Game Fest at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight, Geoff Keighley presented the reveal teaser for the much-rumored Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake, titled Resident Evil Veronica. A release date isn't available yet, but Capcom confirmed that the game will debut sometime in 2027. It'll be the latest in a line of Resident Evil remakes, following the most recent modern update, Resident Evil 4, from 2023.

Resident Evil Requiem Like Survival Horror Action Adventure Shooter Released February 27, 2026 ESRB Mature 17+ / Intense Violence, Blood and Gore, Strong Language, In-Game Purchases Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom Engine RE Engine Prequel(s) Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Outbreak Franchise Resident Evil 7 Images Clos





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Resident Evil Veronica Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Capcom Summer Game Fest Claire Redfield 2027 Release

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