Resident Evil 6 Rated for Xbox Series X and S: Hints at a Remake?

Recent ESRB ratings for Resident Evil games on Xbox Series X and S have sparked speculation about a potential remake of Resident Evil 6. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Capcom, fans are eagerly awaiting news about the future of the Resident Evil franchise.

For the second time in a few weeks, an existing Resident Evil game has been rated for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both of these games have been available on Xbox for quite some time, and both have been remastered on the console. This has led to a lot of confusion among series fans, who are left wondering if there’s some kind of announcement coming from Capcom in the near future. ESRB ratings have spoiled announcements ahead of time, so it wouldn’t be unheard of.

However, if that really is the case, it would make more sense for there to be similar ratings for PlayStation 5 and PC. As we noted last month, it’s possible this could all boil down to a mistake on the ESRB website’s part, but it feels like a stretch to believe that it happened twice now. There have been rumors about more remakes, but nothing has been officially announced or revealed regarding the future. Remakes of older Resident Evil games have helped to fill the void between main series entries, and fans are eager to see which game will get that treatment next. Resident Evil 6 is one of the stranger entries in the overall franchise. Reception to the game was a lot stronger than what we saw for Resident Evil 5, which went back in the other direction, and fans were pretty happy about it. If Capcom is working on a remake of Resident Evil 6, it will be interesting to see if the developers better balance out the horror and action elements. It wouldn’t be unheard of; Capcom’s presentation last week would have been the perfect venue to reveal what the company has been cooking up for Resident Evil, but the event instead focused on Street Fighter 6. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what the Resident Evil teams have been up to, because all of these strange ESRB hints have fans wondering what the heck the future has in store





