Resident Evil 2 Remake Mod Adds Local Co-Op and AI Partner Modes

A new Nexus Mods update allows players to experience the Resident Evil 2 Remake in local couch co-op with split-screen support and an AI companion, expanding the horror classic's replayability.

The fan-made community for Capcom's horror franchise has significantly expanded the gameplay options for the Resident Evil 2 Remake. A new mod released on Nexus Mods introduces a fully functional local co-op erative mode, allowing players to experience the Raccoon City outbreak together rather than alone. This development marks a major addition to the title, which originally launched on January 25, 2019, and has remained a benchmark for survival horror remakes for over five years.

Local Co-Op Implementation Details

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The mod, formerly known as Hunky Friend, now operates under the name Local Couch Co-op and enables two players to share a single gaming session. Players can choose to play on a shared screen, utilize a split-screen format, or retain the original fixed camera angles from the classic gameplay style. The second player can assume control of Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield, or alternatively, select from fifteen other characters including the iconic Hunter HUNK.

An experimental feature further enhances the experience by allowing each player to utilize their own dedicated monitor. This setup supports both DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 versions of the RE Engine game. Cutscenes display on the primary monitor and subsequently replicate on the secondary screen, while each user maintains separate instanced menus for inventory management and status checks. Users can also swap monitors if seating positions change during the session.

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AI Partner and Unique Modes

Beyond local multiplayer, the mod introduces an AI partner system reminiscent of the cooperative mechanics found in Resident Evil 5. Players can issue commands to a computer-controlled ally, creating a dynamic duo that tackles the infected city. This mode is activated through the game's Extras menu under the Experimental section, providing a robust alternative for solo players seeking assistance.

Additional creative modifications include the Biohazard Babysitting mode, which grants Player Two control over Sherry Birkin. Another addition, Pragmata mode, reimagines Sherry as Diana from the unfinished project Pragmata, equipping her with a hacking mechanic for self-defense. These features demonstrate the extensive customization available to the community.

Troubleshooting and Technical Fixes

The creator of the mod acknowledges potential technical hurdles and provides clear solutions for common errors. Runtime errors typically indicate an incorrect Reframework version. Linux users are advised to use the Proton_GE Latest compatibility tool, although native execution may not require it. Initial crashes often stem from the DLL file in the mods Plugin folder, specifically re2coop_pads.dll, which assists with third-party or PlayStation 3 controllers.

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This compatibility file can trigger antivirus heuristics that block the game, leading to crashes. The developer recommends removing the DLL if controller functionality is already stable, which frequently resolves startup issues. These instructions ensure that players can navigate technical barriers and access the enhanced gameplay features without interruption.

Legacy and Community Impact

The original Resident Evil 2 made a significant impact in 1998, particularly on the Nintendo 64, establishing a fanbase that Capcom leveraged for the 2019 remake. The remake updated the control scheme and visual design while preserving the core narrative that bridges Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4. The addition of co-op functionality honors this legacy by adding a new layer of engagement for modern players.

The mod transforms the single-player horror experience into a shared event, allowing friends to tackle the terrifying scenarios of Raccoon City together. This innovation highlights the enduring creativity of the modding community and the lasting appeal of Capcom's RE Engine. With critical acclaim reflected in an OpenCritic average score of 92 out of 100, the game continues to attract new players who benefit from these enhanced multiplayer options.