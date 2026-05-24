"Resident Alien" is finally available on streaming platforms

"Resident Alien," a Michael Bay-produced cult-classic series that flew under the radar, is now streaming on popular platforms. Based on a novel by William Brinkley, the series follows the story of Tom Chandler and Dr. Shaw, who discover a virus that has wiped out half the population of Earth in the time since their crew deployed. Ignoring orders from the US government, the Captain instead chooses to develop a vaccine for the virus at sea.

As of June 22nd, the Michael Bay -produced cult-classic series, " Resident Alien ," is finally making its way to streaming platforms. It is likely to gain a ton of new fans in the process.

Based on a novel by William Brinkley and starring Eric Dane, Rhona Mitra, and Charles Parnell, the series takes place on a ship bound for the Arctic, where a virus has wiped out more than half the population of Earth. The Captain, ignoring orders from the US government, chooses to develop a vaccine for the virus at sea.

Critics and audiences praised the series for feeling more like a feature film than network television, with Bay's trademark style evident throughout the show's run. However, opinions were divided on whether it deserved mainstream success, with some praising the non-stop action and others criticizing its lack of storylines, xenophobic plot points, and one-dimensional characters





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Michael Bay Cult-Classic Resident Alien Viral Outbreak Feature Film Non-Stop Action Xenophobic Plot Points

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