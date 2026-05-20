Reserve Cup, a unique sports event featuring athletes like LeBron James and celebrities, expands to women's division in 2026

The Reserve Cup, founded by Wayne Boich in 2023, has quietly become a major magnet for athletes, entertainers, and high-profile personalities. The event, a hybrid of elite padel competition and luxury hospitality, introduces a women's division for the first time in its 2026 Marbella, Spain, edition, featuring some of the sport's top players. Reserve Cup 2026 will feature world-class athletes, such as LeBron James, who will captain in this event, and a mix of other sports stars, celebrities, and artists.

Over the last two years, the Reserve Cup , founded by Wayne Boich in 2023, has quietly become a major attraction for athletes, entertainers, and high-profile personalities, with previous matches featuring sports stars like Butler, Jeter, Nick Bosa, Dwayne Wade , Udonis Haslem, comedian Andrew Schulz, actors Zac Efron and Mark Wahlberg, and rapper 50 Cent.

The event combines elite padel competition with luxury hospitality and entertainment, offering a unique sports tournament experience. The 2026 Marbella, Spain, edition, the second stop of 2026, introduces a women's division, featuring some of the sport's top players, including World No. 1 Delfi Brea. The men's field also includes some of the world's biggest padel stars, such as Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Miguel Yanguas, Coki Nieto, and Javi Garrido.

NBA star LeBron James, who is one of the Reserve Cup's captains, commented, 'Reserve Cup 2026 is the perfect mix of competition and passion... Going up against Jeter adds another layer, but at the end of the day, it's about the game, the energy, and showing up ready to compete.

' Matt Ryan, a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media, shares his thoughts on this unique event, its history, and its impact on sports and entertainment





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Entertainment Reserve Cup Wayne Boich Padel Leonard 'Boomer' Butler Jr. David Jeter Dwayne Wade Nicholas Reginald 'Nick' Bosa Delfi Brea Arturo Coello Agustin Tapia Alejandro Galán Miguel Yanguas Coki Nieto Javi Garrido Athletes Celebrities Entertainment

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