Embrapa and Sudam investigate seven rare Coffea liberica trees in northeastern Para, analyzing their unique flavor and commercial viability to support the Amazon bioeconomy.

Researchers have identified seven specimens of Coffea liberica, a rare coffee species known locally as "café beirão," in the northeastern region of Pará, Brazil. This discovery is significant because the species accounts for just 0.01% of global coffee production, making it exceptionally scarce compared to dominant varieties like arabica and canephora.

The initial phase of this study, funded by a grant of roughly R$115,000 from the Superintendência do Desenvolvimento da Amazônia (Sudam), is currently underway at the Embrapa facility in Belém. Scientists are processing collected samples to assess whether this unique botanical variant can establish a foothold in local and export markets, potentially offering a new avenue for the Amazon bioeconomy.

Also read Seven Winter 2026 Sweater Trends to Update Your Wardrobe

Biological Characteristics and Sensory Profile

The identified Coffea liberica plants exhibit distinct physical traits that set them apart from conventional Brazilian coffee crops. These trees can reach heights of up to 11 metres with trunks measuring up to 60 centimetres in diameter. The largest specimen was discovered in the backyard of farmer Agílio Cordeiro Vieira in the municipality of Irituia. Unlike arabica or canephora varieties that thrive in full sun, these trees develop under the shade of native vegetation in cool, organic-rich soils.

The sensory profile of the coffee derived from these trees is equally unique. Barista Adriano Vitti Mota describes the resulting beverage as fruitier than arabica with a herbal note reminiscent of green tea. The fruit itself is thick-skinned and orange when ripe, growing to roughly twice the size of standard arabica cherries. Additionally, the beans possess an intermediate caffeine level, which is higher than arabica but lower than canephora.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scientific Processing and Historical Context

Seedlings of this species arrived in the region nearly 300 years ago during the military expedition of Francisco Palheta, marking its deep historical roots in Brazil. Current field samples are being rigorously processed at Embrapa Belém, where they are pressed, dried in ovens, frozen, and digitised. These specimens will join a herbarium containing approximately 206,000 plant samples, creating a permanent reference base for future botanical research.

The scientific community views this discovery through the lens of plant resilience and breeding potential. Coffea liberica is highly resistant to coffee rust, a devastating disease affecting coffee trees worldwide. This trait has already been utilized in Brazilian arabica breeding programmes, suggesting the species holds substantial scientific value even if it never achieves commercial status as a standalone crop.

Commercial Barriers and Market Viability

Despite its unique characteristics, commercial cultivation of Coffea liberica faces significant technical barriers. The species is not currently grown on a commercial scale in Brazil, although small-scale production exists in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Liberia, and Ivory Coast. The isolated nature of the seven mapped trees, located in productive backyards rather than mechanised plantations, indicates a lack of existing agronomic protocols or supply chains.

Scaling production would require the development of propagation methods, post-harvest processing standards, and logistical frameworks that do not yet exist in the region. The current research focuses on overcoming these hurdles to determine if the coffee can fit into the expanding specialty market, where buyers increasingly pay premiums for traceable and distinctive origins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future Phases and Bioeconomy Integration

The approximately R$115,000 investment from Sudam serves as a critical first step in tying this botanical discovery to broader policy interests in Amazonian products that generate income without deforestation. A second research phase is planned to further assess the coffee's potential for both local consumption and international export markets.

If subsequent studies confirm viable market potential, this rare Amazonian liberica could join other forest-friendly crops in generating economic value. However, researchers caution that volumes would remain tiny, requiring careful management to ensure that the niche appeal of the coffee translates into sustainable economic benefits for the local community in northeastern Pará.